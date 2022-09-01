Square Enix reveals its TGS 2022 lineup

Square Enix has been posturing to take this year and 2023 via its large announcements earlier this year. Those announcements include a remaster of the fan-beloved Final Fantasy: Crisis Core and the much-awaited Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, the second part of Final Fantasy 7: Remake. That’s not even counting the new installment of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 16, and the Kingdom Hearts 4 unveiling.

With those announcements, it seems Square Enix isn’t stopping the hype train and instead going in full steam ahead with its lineup for the coming TGS 2022 which will happen on Sept. 15 to -18, 2022 in Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan. The lineup was revealed by rpgsite.

The games expected to appear on TGS 2022 are:

Forspoken

Valkyrie Elysium

Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered

The DioField Chronicle

NieR Automata: End of YoRHa Edition

Harvestella

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Dragon Quest Treasures

Dragon Quest 10 Offline

Dragon Quest 10 Online

Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Final Fantasy 14

Power Wash Simulator

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

It’s also important to note Infinity Strash- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai and Final Fantasy 14 is only going to appear in online streams and not physically in the venue. It also seems Final Fantasy 16 is not on the list, nor is Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

Square Enix might be saving new trailers or stuff regarding those for other events such as a State of Play, but we’ll only know when it comes.