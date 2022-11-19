Speedrunner Weegee emotional after breaking Super Mario 64 120-star speedrun record

Popular speedrunner Weegee recently became the world record holder in Super Mario 64.

During a stream on Nov. 17, Weegee had viewers on the edge of their seat as he took on Bowser in the final fight. He was one minute away from the previous record holder’s time, meaning he had just 60 seconds to defeat Bowser if he wanted to become the world record holder for a 120-star run in Super Mario 64.

After missing one of the tosses, the viewers were getting nervous. But Weegee was able to defeat Bowser on the next throw, putting him at 1 hour, 37 minutes, and 35 seconds.

“Dude, dude… No, no, no, no, no fucking way! No fucking way! Dude, oh my god, dude! No fucking way!” Weegee exclaimed, sounding increasingly emotional at the accomplishment.

I JUST GOT 120 STAR WORLD RECORD WTFFFF AAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/yWfxfhSjrT — Weegee (@SuperWeegeeX) November 18, 2022

Super Mario 64 is one of the most popular games to speed run. It’s an iconic Mario game from the Nintendo 64, but it also has a lot of tricks and exploits that require incredible skills to accomplish. One of the hardest glitches to master in the 120-star speed run is a star at the top of a house after riding a magic carpet.

To reach the top of the house without a carpet will save them one minute, but it takes a lot of precise movements, including throwing a bomb-omb, catch at its largest size to prevent it from exploding, and then sliding off a ledge while holding it, navigating Mario to a warp location at the house’s balcony. Then Mario has to utilize glitch-like wall kicks to reach the star. Only one speedrunner, Xiah7s, has accomplished the carpetless full speedrun.

Another player that has successfully performed this insane maneuver was Cheese in 2019, but he used save states.

Cheese was the previous 120-star record holder for Super Mario 64. Eight months ago, he finished the run in 1 hour, 37 minutes, and 50 seconds, according to Speed Run. This means Weegee beat him by 15 seconds to become the world record holder.

There have been over 32,500 recorded runs for Super Mario 64. The game continues to be one of the most coveted speedrun games in history as players keep finding new tricks, glitches, and exploits. One of those runs was done by Melee God Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma. He completed his first-ever 16-star Super Mario speedrun at 1:20:57.