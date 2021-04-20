Sony tease future update to Play at Home initiative

Hot off the tails of the announcement of some free goodies for PlayStation players, the company also teased that more acclaimed games could be incoming.

Closing out a recent post on PlayStation’s Blog, Sid Shumanm, senior director of content communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote that an update to the Play at Home initiative would be coming soon.

“Thanks again to the community—and stay tuned, we’ll have another Play at Home update to share soon.”

As it stands there has been no confirmation of what would be in the future update. Given what has been added in previous updates it does seem likely that more games are to come, however.

The Play at Home initiative began in March and gave PlayStation users access to the 2016 hit Racket and Clank for PS4.

In the most recent update to the event, Sony made 10 titles available to players as part of their COVID-19 response initiative to help them get through Spring stuck at home.

The most recent addition to this roster of games is the 2017 open-world RPG, Horizon Zero Dawn. PlayStation users will have the opportunity to add this title to their collection until May 14.

Also, as part of the initiative, a series of indie games are up for grabs for both the PlayStation 4 and PSVR and will be downloadable up until April 22. These indie titles include Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness among others.

If new games are to come it isn’t clear what they could be. But if the addition of Horizon New Dawn is any indication, Sony isn’t holding back some of its biggest hits for the Play At Home initiative.