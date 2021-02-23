Sony State of Play stream set for Feb. 25

Sony is back with a new State of Play presentation, and it is set to air on Feb. 25 and give players an update on 10 games set to release on PlayStation4 and PlayStation 5 throughout 2021.

The broadcast will be around 30 minutes long and will be filled with information that players on the current and previous generation of consoles can look forward to coming up.

State of Play returns this Thursday! Tune in live at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET to see updates and deep dives for games coming to PS4 and PS5.



Full details: https://t.co/qMFCMCuIGU pic.twitter.com/NjwB40YlU1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2021

This State of Play will focus on 10 games, providing players with updates and deep dives into titles that have already been announced. There will also be new game announcements and updates on some third-party and indie titles that were showcased in the PS5 showcase last June.

This means we are likely to at least see new footage and get more info on titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, since both are scheduled for a 2021 release, with Ratchet & Clank recently getting a drop date of June 11. Fingers crossed that God of War Ragnarok is still considered a 2021 release and Sony is ready to finally show off the game.

Other titles like BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray or Heart Machine’s Solar Ash could also pop up.

The State of Play presentation will air on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels at 4pm CT on Feb. 25.