Sony gives Gran Turismo fans first peek at 2023’s upcoming adaptation

Sony has revealed the first-ever footage of the Gran Turismo film.

Gran Turismo is an iconic racing game franchise that has often been toted as one of the most realistic. Now, the action is being taken to the big screen as a live-action film. The teaser trailer premiered at Sony’s CES showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

When is Gran Turismo coming out?

According to the movie trailer, Grand Turismo is coming out on Aug. 11, 2023. The movie is set to release in theaters.

What is Gran Turismo about?

Gran Turismo is going to be a sports film focused on the true story of Jann Mardenborough. Mardenborough is a 31-year-old British professional race car driver that competes in the Japanese Super GT series.

In 2011, he became the youngest winner of the GT Academy competition. In 2016, he won a race and was in championship contention in the GT300 class of Super GT.

Gran Turismo will be directed by Neill Blomkamp and produced by Columbia Pictures, PlayStation Productions, Trigger Street Productions, and 2.0 Entertainment. It will star Archie Madekwe, who will be a teen who loves playing Gran Turismo, which inspires him to become a race car driver.

The response to the premier has been largely positive, with many fans of the racing genre excited to see more car action after Need For Speed. People loved the visuals and the small amount of action they saw, but some were concerned with the addition of a romance plot.

Still, the overall consensus is that it looks quite exciting.