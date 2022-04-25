Sonic the Hedgehog 2 nearing $300 million earned in global sales

It now surpasses the global earnings of the original film released in 2020.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 began to open in cinemas earlier this month. And now, it’s already gained nearly $300 million, surpassing the earnings of the original film released in 2020.

The sequel has earned $287 million, according to Deadline, putting it in a position to potentially hit the $300 million mark anytime soon.

So far, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been posting significant numbers in the U.K. ($26.3 million), Mexico ($15.7 million), France ($14.3 million), Australia ($13.1 million), and Brazil ($8.9 million), according to Deadline. Next week, the movie will be released in the Middle East.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows Sonic and Tails’ adventure to look for the Master Emerald. But it won’t be an easy task for them since Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles the Echidna are also chasing after the item, as well as the fictional military organization known as G.U.N.

The film stars comedian Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Coleen Ann O’Shaughnessy as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik/Dr. Eggman, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, the adoptive father of Sonic. Other films coinciding with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as available movies in theaters include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Lost City, and The Bad Guys.