Songs of Conquest: How to get more troops

When conquering the land in Songs of Conquest, you’ll need a lot of human resources to battle enemies standing in your way of claiming farms, settlements, and fortresses. You need to constantly gather troops, and there is a simple way to get more of them.

How to get more troops in Songs of Conquest

You'll always need more troops.

In both the Campaign and Conquest mode, you have to find old camps while exploring the map and use buildings to recruit specific types of troops. You start with only two building slots, allowing you to build one or two buildings focused on producing troops or resources. As you gain experience and resources, you can upgrade your Excavation site or claimed Settlements to unlock more building sites.

You’ll have to take your Wielder to the Excavation site or a claimed Settlement to draft the troops. If you are far away exploring, you’ll need to take several turns to get more troops. That’s why you’ll still have to explore and look for old camps to find troops on the way.

If you only click on the Excavation site without sending the Wielder to interact with it, you’ll be drafting the troops to defend your place. You should regularly draft these troops so you can accumulate them and move them to a Wielder later.

Another method is recruiting another Wielder after you upgrade the Excavation site to deliver troops where you need them. Use the new Wielder to get as many troops as you can from the buildings, make the two Wielders meet halfway, and trade the troops between them.

If you wish to increase the number of troops you can travel with, you’ll have to level up and choose the option to increase the number of troop slots and build an academy and spend ancient amber to increase the troop size in the Human Research area.

Every building that make troops in Songs of Conquest

The amount of troops can decide if you win or lose the game.

Each faction has a different set of troops, but they all follow the same model with seven buildings producing troops. You have smaller and weaker melee and ranged troops that can be upgraded to increase the damage they deal and some bigger and stronger troops such as a knight, a dragon, and even a Faey Queen.

The better the troop, the more resources you’ll need to spend to get it and the best buildings have a pre-requisite to be built. Here are all the buildings you can place near your Excavation site and claimed settlements in Songs of Conquest:

Arleon

Building Cost Troop Damage Upgraded troop Damage Peasant Hut 1,000 gold

Four wood +three Militia One to three +three Sapper Two to three Guard Tower 500 gold

Three stone

Two wood +two Footman

+two Militia Two to five

One to three +two Footman

+two Militia

+one Balista 25-30 Tavern 1,400 gold

Four wood +two Minstrel Two to four +two Troubadour Three to five Barracks 2,000 gold

Five stone +tow Footman

+two Ranger Two to five

Two to three +two Archer

+two Shield of Order Three to four

Four to seven Castle 2,500 gold

10 stone

Three celestial ore +one Knight 13-16 +one Fist of Order 20-25 Faey Grove 3,000 gold

Five glimmerweave +two Faey Spirit

+one Horned One Eight to 12

13-16 +two Faey Ranger

+one Queen’s Guard Eight to 12

13-16 Faey Court 7,000 gold

10 glimmerweave +one Faey Noble 14-18 +one Faey Queen 25-30

Barony of Loth

Building Cost Troop Damage Upgraded troop Damage Rat Warren 1,200 gold

Four stone +five Rats One to two +five Plague Rats Two to three Crypt 1,000 gold

Two stone

Two ancient amber +two Oathbound Two to three +two Legionnaires Four to six Guard Tower 500 gold

Three stone

Two wood +two Cultists

+two Toxicologists Two to four

Two to four +two Cultists

+two Toxicologists

+one Ballista Two to four

Two to four

25-35 Laboratory 2,500 gold

Five wood +two Toxicologists Two to four +two Banes Four to eight Aurelian Sanctum 1,500 gold

Five stone

Five wood +two Cultists

+one Aurelian Scholar Two to four

Six to 12 +two Oathsingers

+one Necromancer Four to seven

Six to 12 Mausoleum 3,000 gold

Five stone

Five wood +one Spectre

+one Scavenged Bones 13-13

18-20 +one Seneschal

+one Blessed Bones 18-22

18-20 Summoning Circle 7,000 gold

Two glimmerweave

Eight ancient amber

Two celestial ore +one Legion 30-35 +one High Legion 40-50

Barya

Building Cost Troop Damage Upgraded troop Damage Piper’s Post 1,000 gold

Four stone +three Pipers One to two +three Steam Pipers Two to three Dreath Den 2,000 gold

Four stone

One wood +two Dreaths Two to five +two Dire Dreaths Four to seven Guard Tower 500 gold

Two stone

Three wood +two Pikeneers

+two Musketeers Three to five

Three to five +two Pikeneers

+two Musketeers

+one Ballista Three to five

Three to five

25-35 Mercenary Quarters 2,500 gold

Five wood +two Musketeers

+two Pikeneers Three to five

Three to five

+two Veteran Musketeers

+two Veteran Pikeneers Five to eight

Five to seven Workshop 2,500

Five stone +two Tinkerers Six to nine +two Artificers Nine to 12 Fortalice 3,000 gold

Five stone

Five celestial ore +one Brute

+one Sassanid 12-14

15-20 +one Scarred Brute

+one Shadow 20-24

25-30 Factory 7,000 gold

15 celestial ore

+one Hellbreath 25-35

+one Hellroar 40-50

Rana

Building Cost Troop Damage Upgraded troop Damage Upgraded troop 2 Damage Lean-To 800 gold

Two stone

Three wood +three Hunters Two to three +three Storm Guards Three to five – – Shaman Tent 1,000 gold

Four stone

Two wood +two Shamans One to two +two Sages Three to five – – Lookout Tower 500 gold

Five wood +two Hunters

+two Shamans Two to three

One to two +two Hunters

+two Shamans

+one Ballista Two to three

One to two

25-35 – – Mud Huts 3,000 gold

Five wood +two Guards

+one Crawler Two to five

Eight to 10 +two Protectors

+one Adult Crawler Five to eight

12-16 – – Beast Corral 2,000 gold

10 stone

Five glimmerweave +one Ravager

+one Tremor Seven to nine

12-15 +one Rider of the Swamp

+one Tremor Nine to 12

12-15 – – Chelun Sanctuary 3,000 gold

Five stone

Five ancient amber +one Chelun 12-14 +one Chelun Elder 16-20 – – Smoldering Cave 3,500 gold

Eight ancient amber +one Eth’Dra 8-10 +one Dragon 40-50 +one Elder Dragon 50-70

