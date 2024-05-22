A Songs of Conquest battle.
Songs of Conquest: How to get more troops

So you'll never run out of troops.
When conquering the land in Songs of Conquest, you’ll need a lot of human resources to battle enemies standing in your way of claiming farms, settlements, and fortresses. You need to constantly gather troops, and there is a simple way to get more of them.

How to get more troops in Songs of Conquest

The troop menu in the Excavation site in Songs of Contest.
You’ll always need more troops. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In both the Campaign and Conquest mode, you have to find old camps while exploring the map and use buildings to recruit specific types of troops. You start with only two building slots, allowing you to build one or two buildings focused on producing troops or resources. As you gain experience and resources, you can upgrade your Excavation site or claimed Settlements to unlock more building sites.

You’ll have to take your Wielder to the Excavation site or a claimed Settlement to draft the troops. If you are far away exploring, you’ll need to take several turns to get more troops. That’s why you’ll still have to explore and look for old camps to find troops on the way.

If you only click on the Excavation site without sending the Wielder to interact with it, you’ll be drafting the troops to defend your place. You should regularly draft these troops so you can accumulate them and move them to a Wielder later.

Another method is recruiting another Wielder after you upgrade the Excavation site to deliver troops where you need them. Use the new Wielder to get as many troops as you can from the buildings, make the two Wielders meet halfway, and trade the troops between them.

If you wish to increase the number of troops you can travel with, you’ll have to level up and choose the option to increase the number of troop slots and build an academy and spend ancient amber to increase the troop size in the Human Research area.

Every building that make troops in Songs of Conquest

A excavation site in Songs of Conquest.
The amount of troops can decide if you win or lose the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Each faction has a different set of troops, but they all follow the same model with seven buildings producing troops. You have smaller and weaker melee and ranged troops that can be upgraded to increase the damage they deal and some bigger and stronger troops such as a knight, a dragon, and even a Faey Queen.

The better the troop, the more resources you’ll need to spend to get it and the best buildings have a pre-requisite to be built. Here are all the buildings you can place near your Excavation site and claimed settlements in Songs of Conquest:

Arleon

BuildingCostTroopDamageUpgraded troopDamage
Peasant Hut1,000 gold
Four wood		+three MilitiaOne to three+three SapperTwo to three
Guard Tower500 gold
Three stone
Two wood		+two Footman
+two Militia		Two to five
One to three		+two Footman
+two Militia
+one Balista		25-30
Tavern1,400 gold
Four wood		+two MinstrelTwo to four+two TroubadourThree to five
Barracks2,000 gold
Five stone		+tow Footman
+two Ranger		Two to five
Two to three		+two Archer
+two Shield of Order		Three to four
Four to seven
Castle2,500 gold
10 stone
Three celestial ore		+one Knight13-16+one Fist of Order20-25
Faey Grove3,000 gold
Five glimmerweave		+two Faey Spirit
+one Horned One		Eight to 12
13-16		+two Faey Ranger
+one Queen’s Guard		Eight to 12
13-16
Faey Court7,000 gold
10 glimmerweave		+one Faey Noble14-18+one Faey Queen25-30

Barony of Loth

BuildingCostTroopDamageUpgraded troopDamage
Rat Warren1,200 gold
Four stone		+five RatsOne to two+five Plague RatsTwo to three
Crypt1,000 gold
Two stone
Two ancient amber		+two OathboundTwo to three+two LegionnairesFour to six
Guard Tower500 gold
Three stone
Two wood		+two Cultists
+two Toxicologists		Two to four
Two to four		+two Cultists
+two Toxicologists
+one Ballista		Two to four
Two to four
25-35
Laboratory2,500 gold
Five wood		+two ToxicologistsTwo to four+two BanesFour to eight
Aurelian Sanctum1,500 gold
Five stone
Five wood		+two Cultists
+one Aurelian Scholar		Two to four
Six to 12		+two Oathsingers
+one Necromancer		Four to seven
Six to 12
Mausoleum3,000 gold
Five stone
Five wood		+one Spectre
+one Scavenged Bones		13-13
18-20		+one Seneschal
+one Blessed Bones		18-22
18-20
Summoning Circle7,000 gold
Two glimmerweave
Eight ancient amber
Two celestial ore		+one Legion30-35+one High Legion40-50

Barya

BuildingCostTroopDamageUpgraded troopDamage
Piper’s Post1,000 gold
Four stone		+three PipersOne to two+three Steam PipersTwo to three
Dreath Den2,000 gold
Four stone
One wood		+two DreathsTwo to five+two Dire DreathsFour to seven
Guard Tower500 gold
Two stone
Three wood		+two Pikeneers
+two Musketeers		Three to five
Three to five		+two Pikeneers
+two Musketeers
+one Ballista		Three to five
Three to five
25-35
Mercenary Quarters2,500 gold
Five wood		+two Musketeers
+two Pikeneers		Three to five
Three to five
+two Veteran Musketeers
+two Veteran Pikeneers		Five to eight
Five to seven
Workshop2,500
Five stone		+two TinkerersSix to nine+two ArtificersNine to 12
Fortalice3,000 gold
Five stone
Five celestial ore		+one Brute
+one Sassanid		12-14
15-20		+one Scarred Brute
+one Shadow		20-24
25-30
Factory7,000 gold
15 celestial ore
+one Hellbreath		25-35
+one Hellroar		40-50

Rana

BuildingCostTroopDamageUpgraded troopDamageUpgraded troop 2Damage
Lean-To800 gold
Two stone
Three wood		+three HuntersTwo to three+three Storm GuardsThree to five
Shaman Tent1,000 gold
Four stone
Two wood		+two ShamansOne to two+two SagesThree to five
Lookout Tower500 gold
Five wood		+two Hunters
+two Shamans		Two to three
One to two		+two Hunters
+two Shamans
+one Ballista		Two to three
One to two
25-35
Mud Huts3,000 gold
Five wood		+two Guards
+one Crawler		Two to five
Eight to 10		+two Protectors
+one Adult Crawler		Five to eight
12-16
Beast Corral2,000 gold
10 stone
Five glimmerweave		+one Ravager
+one Tremor		Seven to nine
12-15		+one Rider of the Swamp
+one Tremor		Nine to 12
12-15
Chelun Sanctuary3,000 gold
Five stone
Five ancient amber		+one Chelun12-14+one Chelun Elder16-20
Smoldering Cave3,500 gold
Eight ancient amber 		+one Eth’Dra8-10+one Dragon40-50+one Elder Dragon50-70
