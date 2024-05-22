Songs of Conquest: How to get more troops

When conquering the land in Songs of Conquest, you’ll need a lot of human resources to battle enemies standing in your way of claiming farms, settlements, and fortresses. You need to constantly gather troops, and there is a simple way to get more of them.
How to get more troops in Songs of Conquest
In both the Campaign and Conquest mode, you have to find old camps while exploring the map and use buildings to recruit specific types of troops. You start with only two building slots, allowing you to build one or two buildings focused on producing troops or resources. As you gain experience and resources, you can upgrade your Excavation site or claimed Settlements to unlock more building sites.
You’ll have to take your Wielder to the Excavation site or a claimed Settlement to draft the troops. If you are far away exploring, you’ll need to take several turns to get more troops. That’s why you’ll still have to explore and look for old camps to find troops on the way.
If you only click on the Excavation site without sending the Wielder to interact with it, you’ll be drafting the troops to defend your place. You should regularly draft these troops so you can accumulate them and move them to a Wielder later.
Another method is recruiting another Wielder after you upgrade the Excavation site to deliver troops where you need them. Use the new Wielder to get as many troops as you can from the buildings, make the two Wielders meet halfway, and trade the troops between them.
If you wish to increase the number of troops you can travel with, you’ll have to level up and choose the option to increase the number of troop slots and build an academy and spend ancient amber to increase the troop size in the Human Research area.
Every building that make troops in Songs of Conquest
Each faction has a different set of troops, but they all follow the same model with seven buildings producing troops. You have smaller and weaker melee and ranged troops that can be upgraded to increase the damage they deal and some bigger and stronger troops such as a knight, a dragon, and even a Faey Queen.
The better the troop, the more resources you’ll need to spend to get it and the best buildings have a pre-requisite to be built. Here are all the buildings you can place near your Excavation site and claimed settlements in Songs of Conquest:
Arleon
|Building
|Cost
|Troop
|Damage
|Upgraded troop
|Damage
|Peasant Hut
|1,000 gold
Four wood
|+three Militia
|One to three
|+three Sapper
|Two to three
|Guard Tower
|500 gold
Three stone
Two wood
|+two Footman
+two Militia
|Two to five
One to three
|+two Footman
+two Militia
+one Balista
|25-30
|Tavern
|1,400 gold
Four wood
|+two Minstrel
|Two to four
|+two Troubadour
|Three to five
|Barracks
|2,000 gold
Five stone
|+tow Footman
+two Ranger
|Two to five
Two to three
|+two Archer
+two Shield of Order
|Three to four
Four to seven
|Castle
|2,500 gold
10 stone
Three celestial ore
|+one Knight
|13-16
|+one Fist of Order
|20-25
|Faey Grove
|3,000 gold
Five glimmerweave
|+two Faey Spirit
+one Horned One
|Eight to 12
13-16
|+two Faey Ranger
+one Queen’s Guard
|Eight to 12
13-16
|Faey Court
|7,000 gold
10 glimmerweave
|+one Faey Noble
|14-18
|+one Faey Queen
|25-30
Barony of Loth
|Building
|Cost
|Troop
|Damage
|Upgraded troop
|Damage
|Rat Warren
|1,200 gold
Four stone
|+five Rats
|One to two
|+five Plague Rats
|Two to three
|Crypt
|1,000 gold
Two stone
Two ancient amber
|+two Oathbound
|Two to three
|+two Legionnaires
|Four to six
|Guard Tower
|500 gold
Three stone
Two wood
|+two Cultists
+two Toxicologists
|Two to four
Two to four
|+two Cultists
+two Toxicologists
+one Ballista
|Two to four
Two to four
25-35
|Laboratory
|2,500 gold
Five wood
|+two Toxicologists
|Two to four
|+two Banes
|Four to eight
|Aurelian Sanctum
|1,500 gold
Five stone
Five wood
|+two Cultists
+one Aurelian Scholar
|Two to four
Six to 12
|+two Oathsingers
+one Necromancer
|Four to seven
Six to 12
|Mausoleum
|3,000 gold
Five stone
Five wood
|+one Spectre
+one Scavenged Bones
|13-13
18-20
|+one Seneschal
+one Blessed Bones
|18-22
18-20
|Summoning Circle
|7,000 gold
Two glimmerweave
Eight ancient amber
Two celestial ore
|+one Legion
|30-35
|+one High Legion
|40-50
Barya
|Building
|Cost
|Troop
|Damage
|Upgraded troop
|Damage
|Piper’s Post
|1,000 gold
Four stone
|+three Pipers
|One to two
|+three Steam Pipers
|Two to three
|Dreath Den
|2,000 gold
Four stone
One wood
|+two Dreaths
|Two to five
|+two Dire Dreaths
|Four to seven
|Guard Tower
|500 gold
Two stone
Three wood
|+two Pikeneers
+two Musketeers
|Three to five
Three to five
|+two Pikeneers
+two Musketeers
+one Ballista
|Three to five
Three to five
25-35
|Mercenary Quarters
|2,500 gold
Five wood
|+two Musketeers
+two Pikeneers
|Three to five
Three to five
+two Veteran Musketeers
+two Veteran Pikeneers
|Five to eight
Five to seven
|Workshop
|2,500
Five stone
|+two Tinkerers
|Six to nine
|+two Artificers
|Nine to 12
|Fortalice
|3,000 gold
Five stone
Five celestial ore
|+one Brute
+one Sassanid
|12-14
15-20
|+one Scarred Brute
+one Shadow
|20-24
25-30
|Factory
|7,000 gold
15 celestial ore
+one Hellbreath
|25-35
+one Hellroar
|40-50
Rana
|Building
|Cost
|Troop
|Damage
|Upgraded troop
|Damage
|Upgraded troop 2
|Damage
|Lean-To
|800 gold
Two stone
Three wood
|+three Hunters
|Two to three
|+three Storm Guards
|Three to five
|–
|–
|Shaman Tent
|1,000 gold
Four stone
Two wood
|+two Shamans
|One to two
|+two Sages
|Three to five
|–
|–
|Lookout Tower
|500 gold
Five wood
|+two Hunters
+two Shamans
|Two to three
One to two
|+two Hunters
+two Shamans
+one Ballista
|Two to three
One to two
25-35
|–
|–
|Mud Huts
|3,000 gold
Five wood
|+two Guards
+one Crawler
|Two to five
Eight to 10
|+two Protectors
+one Adult Crawler
|Five to eight
12-16
|–
|–
|Beast Corral
|2,000 gold
10 stone
Five glimmerweave
|+one Ravager
+one Tremor
|Seven to nine
12-15
|+one Rider of the Swamp
+one Tremor
|Nine to 12
12-15
|–
|–
|Chelun Sanctuary
|3,000 gold
Five stone
Five ancient amber
|+one Chelun
|12-14
|+one Chelun Elder
|16-20
|–
|–
|Smoldering Cave
|3,500 gold
Eight ancient amber
|+one Eth’Dra
|8-10
|+one Dragon
|40-50
|+one Elder Dragon
|50-70