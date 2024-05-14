A character holding a helmet in Doom Eternal.
Image via id Software
Category:
General

Sneaky Bethesda trademark suggests a new Doom game may be on the horizon

Right around the corner.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 14, 2024 05:26 am

A trademark sneakily filed in the United States by Bethesda suggests a new entry in the long-running Doom series may be right around the corner.

Recommended Videos

Doom Eternal was the last major release in the series, though the Roguelike Mighty Doom released in 2023, and it seems Bethesda is reigniting the fight against the apocalyptic invasion.

A landscape of a city shown in Doom Eternal.
Hell on earth. Image via id Software

As spotted by Eurogamer, Bethesda filed a trademark in January listed as “IDKFA.” Though this may look irrelevant to some, established players of the Doom series should recognize it as a well-known cheat code.

Given we also saw Doom mentioned in a release schedule accidentally shared by Microsoft in 2023, it seems more likely than ever that a new entry in the series is on the cards—and we could get a reveal in the near future.

Microsoft’s showcase in June looks like a good bet for a reveal, particularly as The Verge’s Tom Warren heavily implied on X (formerly Twitter) that such an announcement is on the cards to “help lift the DOOM around Xbox” following the recent layoffs.

It also seems likely that id Software will be behind the game, given its history with the Doom franchise and the fact that Bethesda’s other studios are busy with the likes of Marvel’s Blade and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The reveal of a Doom game at the June showcase would give Xbox and Microsoft a much-needed boost following the studio closures, including the staggering decision to axe Hi-Fi Rush studio Tango Gameworks, and all eyes will be cast on the event.

It will be the first Xbox showcase featuring games from Activision Blizzard, with news about games like Diablo 4 and Call of Duty alongside rumors of a new Gears of War title and release dates for other already-announced games.

Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.