Smite’s Summer Drop Kick-Off sale starts today

Sometimes, the real-life summer sun can be a bit too punishing. But luckily, you can celebrate summertime inside starting today thanks to Smite’s Summer Drop Kick-Off sale.

The unusually named sale is inspired by Smite’s newest champion and king of the dropkick, Gilgamesh. Even if you’re not a Gilgamesh player, this sale has plenty that you might be interested in. The event starts today and will last until May 30.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Arguably the most exciting part of the entire sale is a discount on Gems. In Smite, pretty much anything significant you’d like to buy in the store outside of champions and recolor skins is sold for Gems. To obtain Gems, you’ll need to spend real-life money. Starting this week, though, all Gem bundles will be up to 33 percent off.

Gems rarely go on sale, so if you’re a shameless Smite whale, now is the time to stock up. You can see the amount each bundle is discounted by in the image above.

Gem discounts aren’t the only thing to be excited about, however. Starting today through May 18, you’ll be able to earn twice as many experience points after each game. Then from May 19 to 20, you’ll get twice as much favor. Following the pattern, from May 21 to 23, you’ll earn twice as many Worshippers each game.

Throughout the event, new chests will go on sale every few days. These chests contain some of the most coveted skins in Smite, many of which can only be obtained now through the chest. Starting today, the Summer Hits chest will be 50 percent off, the Dreadnaut Chest will be 25 percent off, and the Arcane Chest will also be 50 percent off.

If you’re someone who doesn’t mind dropping a few Gems on some dice-role style chests, you can check out the full sales schedule.