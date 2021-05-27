Smite update 8.6 Patch Notes

In the latest Smite patch, the developers are adding The Dark Enchantress to the game alongside various buffs, nerfs, and quality of life updates. Two of the most important QOL updates are the mute option for copyright music and normal games pausing. With more games adapting their settings to the streamers needs so that they don’t get DCMA and potentially lose their channel, it’s great to see Smite following the same approach as well.

While there were only moderate changes done to the gods, they should shake up the meta in the near future, especially considering that there were heavy updates to some items as well, which could indirectly change the meta as well.

Here are the full list of notes and updates for Smite Patch 8.6.

Gods

Morgan Le Fay (new)

Empowered Blade (P)

Morgan Le Fay’s abilities Mark enemy gods also activating the shared Symbol on her sword providing Magical Power. Once her sword has gained all five Symbols, Morgan Le Fay becomes empowered, gaining double the Magical Power buff and reducing the cooldown of Consuming Power by 10 seconds before the Symbols are all drained.

Sigil Mastery (1)

Morgan Le Fay summons a crashing magical sword, imbued by a sigil of her choice which is briefly carved into the ground. Enemy gods hit are Marked while the Sigil causes secondary effects. Mark of Mind, fearing enemies from the center of the Sigil. Mark of Body, creating a slowing field. Mark of Soul, spawning a decoy that attacks enemy gods hit for four seconds.

Dragonflight (2)

Morgan Le Fay summons a dragon apparition which bursts from the ground in front of her, dealing damage and knocking up enemies hit. The dragon then flies forward, dealing damage again and knocking back enemies. Applies Mark of Spirit to enemy gods hit.

Shroud of Wildfire (3)

Morgan Le Fay dons and sends forth a cloak of wildfire, damaging enemies and stopping on enemy gods. On expiration the wildfire explodes in an area, leaving a four second debuff on enemies that continues to deal damage. While the debuff persists, enemies that use a movement ability combust, taking damage again. Morgan Le Fay gains Movement speed for using this ability and can extend the debuff on enemies with continued basic attacks. Applies Mark of Matter to enemy gods hit.

Consuming Power (4)

Morgan Le Fay rises into the air, consuming the Marks on enemies in front of her, dealing damage and empowering her next strikes. For a short duration after Morgan Le fay can fire out three devastating strikes of dark energy, dealing damage and providing a Missing Health Heal per enemy god hit. Initial Marks consumed increase the width of the energy projectiles. Subsequent heals per projectile is reduced by 50 percent.

Athena

Reach (P)

Updated description to match functionality. Rather than describing it as a scaling bonus, it is now comparing its damage as a multiplier on your Basic Attack Damage. Nothing has changed but it should be more clear how to calculate how much damage reach does.

Ah Puch

General

Base health increased from 400 to 450

Base physical protection increased from 9 to 13

Empty the Crypts (4)

Cooldown decreased from 100s to 90s

Artemis

Suppress the Insolent (3)

Increased base damage from 80/130/180/230/280 to 90/140/190/240/290

Horus

Fracture (2)

Increased dash range from 35 units to 40 units

Hou Yi

Ricochet (1)

Increased base damage from 75/120/165/210/255 to 85/130/175/220/265

Izanami

Fade Away (3)

Decreased cooldown from 20/19/18/17/16s to 17/16.5/16/15.5/15s

Kumbhakarna

Throw Back (1)

Increased base Damage on the Initial Hit from 70/140/210/280/350 to 90/155/220/285/350

Groggy Strike (2)

Increased base Damage 90/140/190/240/290 to 90/145/200/255/310

Mercury

Made you look(1)

Increased base Damage from 70/105/140/175/210 to 80/115/150/185/220

Merlin

Dragonfire (2)

Dragonfire will now go on cooldown immediately, instead of waiting until the end of the ability’s effects. In essence, this reduces the cooldown by three seconds at all ranks.

Increased cooldown on Dragonfire from 16/15/14/13/12 to 18/17/16/15/14. With the buff above, the ability will essentially have one less second cooldown.

Rama

Rolling Assault (3)

Increase Scaling on the bonus damage shot from 25 percent to 30 percent

Astral Barrage (4)

Increased base damage from 180/265/350/435/520 to 180/270/360/450/540

Vulcan

Magma Bomb (3)

Increased base damage 70/120/170/220/270 to 80/130/180/230/280

Items

Benevolence

The issue where Benevolence could provide a GP5 benefit and still be sold for full value was fixed. Players will need to leave the fountain with Benevolence to gain GP5.

Mask

Cost increased from 500 to 700

HP granted increased from 50 to 100

Mana granted increased from 50 to 100

Fighter Mask

Physical power increased from 30 to 40

Magical power increased from 60 to 70

Rangda’s Mask

Increased physical power from 60 to 70

Increased magical power from 100 to 120

Decreased damage dealt Increase from 20 percent to 15 percent

Decreased damage taken Increase from 20 percent to 15 percent

Protector’s Mask

Increased health from 50 to 100

Lono’s Mask

Increased health from to 250 to 300

Increased damage taken decrease from -20 percent to -15 percent

Increased damage dealt decrease from -20 percent to -15 percent

Increased healing done decrease from -20 percent to -15 percent

Transcendence

Decreased cost from 2600 to 2450

Death’s tool

Increased magical power from 25 to 30

Emerald ring

New: provides 5 percent attack speed

Enchanted ring

Increased attack speed from 10 percent to 15 percent

Ring of Hecate

Decreased cost from 2600 to 2500

Increased magical power from 80 to 90

Vampiric Shroud

Increased magical power from 25 to 30

Decreased cost from 750 to 700

General

Classic Joust

The Classic Joust Map will be replacing the current Joust map in all Normal and Ranked queues for 3v3 and 1v1

Both Joust maps will be available for custom games

All changes apply to all 3v3 and 1v1 modes unless otherwise specified

Increased XP Split Bonus from 0 to 0.5

Classic Joust now uses the same base stats for lane minions from S7 Joust, including their rewards and stats scaling

Lane Minion stats and rewards now scale every one minute

Jungle Camps have pre-timers

Jungle Camps now use the same monsters with base stats and rewards from Conquest, without their abilities

Jungle Camp stats and rewards now scale every two minutes

Jungle damage buff – increased physical and magical Power by 20 percent; +10 magical power and +5 physical power

Jungle mana buff – grants +25 MP5 and 10 percent Cooldown Reduction

Jungle speed buff – increases Movement Speed by 15 percent

At 10 minutes, both damage buff camps become enhanced, additionally providing 30 percent increased damage to enemy Towers and Phoenixes

Decreased Phoenix HP5 from 40 to 10

The map art has been updated from its last adventure iteration and is no longer Fall or Halloween-themed

Bug fixes

UI

Role Trade Issue where duplicate roles could be awarded on the same team was fixed

Role Queue Players will now keep their Role Priority Points even if the lobby fails to proceed into an actual match

Free Rewards Issue where the Rewards button can show even if there was no Rewards to earn was fixed

Ranked Issue where TP gain/loss would be shown with “+-” as opposed to just the one symbol that was relevant was fixed Issue where MMR gain/loss would be shown as 0 even though MMR was being gained or lost was fixed



General Gameplay

Vine Walls God abilities that allow passing through player made walls will now allow them to pass through vine walls

Conquest Issue where foliage in trees was not hiding during aerial ultimate was fixed



Gods

Athena Issue where the Classic skin VGS was not playing was fixed

Jormungandr Issue where Jormungandr would still die if ulting while Alternate timeline triggered was fixed

Persephone Issue where Bone Rush was not playing all of its audio cues was fixed Issue where Bone Rush could sometimes not hit point-blank targets was fixed Issue where various FX and characters could still be semi-visible while Persephone is in her passive state was fixed Issue where Persephone could get into a strange state which resets her items and levels and removes her abilities was fixed Issue where controllers would rumble more than intended when Persephone’s passive was triggered was fixed

Ra Issue where his Divine Light ability provided Slow Immunity for the entire duration instead of the intended first 0.6 seconds was fixed

Ratatoskr Issue where Ratatoskr could buy boots through using the Auto-Buy system was fixed

Thanatos Issue where Thanatos could get stuck in vine walls if he ulted from their location as they respawned was fixed



Items