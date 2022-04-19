Skydance New Media announces collaboration with Lucasfilm Games on a ‘narrative-driven, action-adventure’ Star Wars game

Star Wars fans can look forward to another game set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Skydance New Media has announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games on a new Star Wars title. The new project is led by writer and director Amy Henning, who has worked on iconic titles like Jak and Daxter and Uncharted.

The new Star Wars game is a “narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the Star Wars galaxy,” according to an official announcement on the Star Wars website.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” Henning said in the announcement. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Lucasfilm Games’ vice president Douglas Reily also confirmed the company is excited to work with Henning and the Skydance New Media team. Henning previously worked on a canceled Star Wars title and both parties are clearly happy about collaborating again. Fans will have to wait a while to learn more about the upcoming game, but Reily confirmed that more information will be revealed when “the time is right.”

Skydance New Media also announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment in late 2021, working on a new game featuring “beloved Marvel characters.” Since 2019, the organization has formed a talented team of developers, artists, and a “diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, games and comics.” This team should be more than capable of delivering two exciting games set in two of the most iconic pop-culture universes.