September’s Xbox Game Pass titles will let you craft, build, and shoot your way to victory

You won't run out of things to do with this batch of games.

Microsoft has released its list of late September Xbox Game Pass titles, and as usual, it’s an eclectic mix of experiences.

Early on Sept. 20, the gaming giant revealed another list of titles coming to and leaving its ubiquitous Game Pass service. There are 10 titles coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks and 12 that are leaving, keeping the number of games on the service roughly equal.

Leading the pack is Deathloop, a time-looping FPS that pits two rival assassins against each other in a race to break the loop. This AAA title from the developer of Dishonored and Prey made a big splash when it launched in 2021, snagging two awards at The Game Awards a few months after its release. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also have access to the Hunting Pack DLC.

Another flagship title is Slime Rancher 2, the sequel to the acclaimed title of the same name. Both titles allow players to collect adorable slimes and develop their ranch on a colorful animated planet. Slime Rancher 2 will be available on Sept. 22, its worldwide release date.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Game Pass in the next few weeks:

Deathloop (Sept. 20)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Sept. 20)

SpiderHeck (Sept. 22)

Beacon Pines (Sept. 22)

Slime Rancher 2 (Sept. 22)

Moonscars (Sept. 27)

Grounded (Sept. 27)

Let’s Build A Zoo (Sept. 29)

Valheim (Sept. 29)

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Sept. 30)

Here are the titles that will be leaving Game Pass on Sept. 30. Game Pass subscribers are eligible for a 20 percent discount on all titles currently available on the service, so players have until the end of September to purchase these games at a discount.