Seeing error code 103 in Roblox? Here’s what to do

Roblox is a massively popular MMO that hosts millions of active daily players. Originally released in September 2006, Roblox has thousands of user-generated games driven by its wide community.

Just as Roblox has countless ways to play, there are hundreds of possible roadblocks that players could potentially face. Error Code 103 is a common issue that players across all consoles, though namely Xbox One players, regularly see. There is no singular reason for this issue, as it covers a range of possibilities, but every possible error also has a fix.

If you are seeing Error Code 103 in Roblox, have no fear. These are the possible reasons as well as the potential fixes for the error.

Reasons for Roblox Error Code 103

Error code 103 can appear to players for a variety of reasons, though most are related to your account restrictions. Here are all the possible reasons you could see the error code.

Age Restrictions – Roblox does not allow players 13 and below to create accounts. This policy is strictly enforced across all platforms and will prevent players with birthdays below the limit from accessing the game.

Roblox does not allow players 13 and below to create accounts. This policy is strictly enforced across all platforms and will prevent players with birthdays below the limit from accessing the game. Privacy Issue – If you are playing on a child designated account, these accounts have an extra layer of security. Child accounts block a variety of content from other users.

Fixes for Roblox Error Code 103

There are several methods to disable error code 103 after assessing what the exact problem may be. Here are possible fixes for the error code:

Create a new Roblox account – If the issue is your account settings and you have no way to change these settings, the best thing you can do is to create an entirely new account and ensure you avoid the issues that locked you out in the first place.

If the issue is your account settings and you have no way to change these settings, the best thing you can do is to create an entirely new account and ensure you avoid the issues that locked you out in the first place. Allow content from other people – As previously stated, child accounts have added layers of protection for underage users. Part of these protections is blocking content from other players in Roblox. To change this, you require access to the parent account and can change the setting in “privacy” tab of the settings menu.

Typically, the issues involved in error code 103 have to do with account settings, so changing the settings on your account should be all you need to overcome this obstacle and get into Roblox.