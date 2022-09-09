The hidden church is now accessible to the public.

A few months ago, a strange NieR: Automata Reddit post suddenly gained traction. The mysterious video showed a door to access a hidden church no players had seen before.

Lots of speculation was had, with most NieR fans thinking it was an undiscovered easter egg because the current modding capabilities of the title and its files couldn’t do any of what was done in the video. A Reddit post has even detailed what they tried to do to access the hidden church.

It wasn’t surprising for it to blow up, considering Yoko Taro, the writer for the NieR series, is no stranger to putting things like these in his games.

In fact, Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito, both developers of the NieR series, fanned the flames by responding to the mystery. Yoko Taro wrote: Dear followers, yesterday, my number of followers was increased over 1000 counts. But I am not what you expected. Normaly, I don[t tweet in English language. Because I am so foolish.

He also added: “And I love sausage and beer. Best reguards [sic].”

Yosuke Saito also responded cryptically, saying, “Eternal mystery…”

Both of them are known to make cryptic tweets to promote their projects, so by responding to the hidden church tweet, they put a lot of eyes onto the ‘secret’ room.

It was all short-lived though, as it was later revealed all of it was an elaborate stunt to promote newly developed mod tools which surprised the community as it seems like a giant leap for the NieR modding community with how much new stuff was available.

And just a few weeks after that, one of the devs of the now-famous mod, DevolasRevengeance revealed it is available to be played by the public.

The mod’s about section even made a reference to the original post that blew it up. The mod consists of the church and a free roam mod. An optional file to remove the white particle is also added, as some players prefer it removed.

If you’re interested in checking out the church mod, it’s on NexusMods.