Sci-fi shooter that flopped on launch is rumbling back to life and 2K Games has taken notice

Evolve is about to use the third of its nine lives with a surge in players on the first-person multiplayer shooter convincing 2K Games to dust off the beast-of-prey control book.

The sci-fi shooter can no longer be downloaded or played unless you already had the game installed on your PC. But, a representative of 2K Games said in a Discord dedicated to bringing the title back into the fold, “We want to acknowledge that we hear and appreciate the feedback, and are exploring options to continue to support fans.”

The 2K Games attention came after a pocket of Evolve fans started talking about the game as much as they could on social media and getting the title trending.

“It’s been exciting (and admittedly a little surprising!) to see the recent community interest in Evolve. Servers are functioning for players who own the game to be able to matchmake with others,” the developers added.

This could be the rumblings of a revival: Evolve may well be back in action after years of a dwindling fan base.

Evolve was released on Feb. 11, 2015, and saw mixed reviews in its initial years after release. The game has been seeing a lot of recognition from longtime fans, with the recent reviews of the title shifting the perspective.

2018 was a sad year for Evolve fans as the FPS saw its end. The now well-received title had its servers shut down, alongside games like Guitar Hero.

Evolve was available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If it gets enough of a following, don’t be shocked if it makes its way onto other consoles in the near future.

