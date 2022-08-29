Developer Volition has now released update 1.04 for the reboot of Saints Row, known as the game’s hotfix #1, where several bugs causing game crashes were addressed.

The new update, which is sized around 5GB is now available for download for both the reboot’s PC (via Epic Games Store) and PlayStation versions. One of the main issues that is now being fixed by the hotfix includes the error that causes a crash whenever a player uses the Star Launcher. This occurs when the user does customization with it but is now solved thanks to the hotfix.

Animation issues and the high default camera sensitivity are also fixed. But for those who play Saints Row using the PS5 Dualsense controller, its Adaptive Triggers have been disabled to “fix the inverted axis issue when toggling “resistance,” though Volition assured that it will intend to return the feature in an indefinite timeframe.

As for the game’s Xbox version, the update has yet to be approved. Saints Row was released last Aug. 23 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC, and Google Stadia.

Here are all the full update patch notes of Saints Row’s hotfix #1.

Saints Row update 1.04 full patch notes

Hotfix #1

Hotfix #1 will be submitted and deployed across multiple platforms in the coming days and will address camera issues, animation bugs, PC Launch issues, and crashes. These need to go through approval for each platform so they may be staggered releases on each, but they are coming for all!

Version Numbers:

Epic: 1.1.4.4380107

PlayStation: 1.1.4.4379066

Xbox: TBC – keep checking for updates

Download Size: Approx. 5GB

