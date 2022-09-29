Sackboy: A Big Adventure is hitting PC sooner than fans might think

Sackboy: A Big Adventure might not have been in the headlines recently but the game is gearing up to get back into the public eye with news of its PC release—and it has seemingly leaked early.

An announcement video for the game has surfaced on the PlayStation Latin American YouTube channel and it appears to provide a release date for the game alongside some impressive technical things that players will be able to take advantage of.

When the game makes its way to PC, players can use the full power of their gaming rigs to run Sackboy at 4K 120 frames per second. Also, if you’re an ultrawide user you’ll seemingly be able to take advantage of all of the 21:9 aspect ratio. Other bonuses include NVIDIA DLSS support and variable refresh rate.

The most important information to come from this trailer is the game’s release date for PC, which is right around the corner. If this trailer is to be believed, you’ll be able to purchase and play Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Oct. 27, 2022.

This means that an announcement is likely imminent and pre-orders will go live soon ahead of the release in less than a month.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was one of the release titles for the PS5 and received mostly positive reviews from critics. The game is a spin-off from Sony’s Little Big Planet series featuring Sackboy as its main character and a new unique story to explore.

While no English trailer for the PC release has been posted right now, this is expected to drop very soon.