Returnal’s arrival on PC finally has a release date, and it’s getting plenty of new features too

The PC version of Returnal is coming next month. Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelike game developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Because of this, the game was only released on PlayStation 5 when it came out in April 2021. But the popular and highly rated game is now coming to PC.

Sony has announced Returnal is coming to PC on Feb. 15, 2023.

The PC announcement trailer showcased incredible action in a science-fiction world set on an alien planet. The unique action and stunning visuals are what has fans excited for its arrival on PC. But to get the most out of the game, you’ll need certain PC specifications.

“NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR have been added, allowing you to dial up your framerate without compromising on resolution,” Housemarque’s brand director Mikael Haveri said in a PlayStation blog about the game’s PC release. On top of this, Returnal will also support ray-traced shadows like on the PlayStation 5 with the addition of RT reflections. This will make neon bullets “pop out even more than before” against the game’s eerie setting.

“All of this can be now seen in two new wide resolution formats, Ultrawide at 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9. Think of all of that screen real estate that you will be able to take in when you’re not in the middle of a giant boss fight,” devs added.

Trusted video game review sites like IGN gave the original PlayStation version high ratings. The fast-paced action is visually appealing and the gunfights are rewarding and challenging. The story is also of note, with many players quickly latching onto the protagonist and can relate to her confusion and grit. With a large assortment of enemies, Returnal felt chaotic and fun for most PlayStation players during their first playthroughs.

It was rumored for a while that the groundbreaking sci-fi game would also have a PC port, something many gamers were hoping for. After months of wondering about this possibility, the PC version was finally confirmed in Dec. 2022.