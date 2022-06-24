Retro nostalgia ensues with this Elden Ring SNES demake

Here's what could have been if Elden Ring came 30 years earlier.

Elden Ring may have been released on a variety of consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and of course PC. But one system much too old to house this title is the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, however, one fan has revealed how that may have looked.

YouTuber 64 Bits has shared their incredible SNES Elden Ring demake and it looks like 2D pixel nostalgia at its best—the retro world of gaming brought to the Lands Between.

In the minute and a half of footage, fans get a chance to see how traversing the map would function, entering dungeons, and of course, facing dangerous bosses. While it may be a completely different form factor, the gameplay doesn’t look much easier and all the familiar faces are here.

Of course, this is just a concept video, and the game is currently not functional. Despite this, fans get a glimpse of how impressive a fully playable demake could look.

64 Bits have shared plenty of similar demakes that look just as impressive. These include Mass Effect, Skyrim, Bioshock, and more. You can check all of these out here.

Elden Ring may be the biggest gaming hit of the year scoring perfect scores from critics and fans alike and shipping millions of unites quickly becoming the most successful FromSoftware title to date.

Right now it isn’t clear what is next for FromSoftware whether that be DLC for Elden Ring or a new title completely, but given its massive world fans still, likely have plenty to experience in the Lands between.

Elden Ring is available for console and PC both digitally and physically now.