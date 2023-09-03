Remnant 2: The best Medic build for leveling

The Medic is one of Remnant 2’s strongest archetypes. In addition to being the best support, it’s also surprisingly great on the offense, as long as you bring a capable build.

Medics can heal themselves and others, and they start with the Bonesaw, a hard-hitting Rambo-esque machine gun. The class only gets stronger as you level up, and putting together an effective Medic build makes you a powerhouse in combat.

The best Remnant 2 Medic leveling build

Long gun: XMG57 Bonesaw

The Bonesaw is an absolute monster of a weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best Remnant 2 Medic build for leveling optimizes the Medic’s kill potential. The XMG57 Bonesaw is the best killing machine you can get your hands on—and the Medic starts with this thing.

As the old saying goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You’re going to encounter a lot of great weapons, perks, and benefits in Remnant 2. They’re all fun to experiment with, but if you’re trying to optimize, stick with the Bonesaw and you can’t go wrong.

When it comes to mods for the Bonesaw, I went with the Hotshot. This mod allows you to shoot flaming bullets at your opponents, dealing extra burning damage over time. It’s great if you’re being swarmed and need to deal a lot of damage at once. It also reloads your weapon when you activate it, which helps you keep up the pressure on larger foes and bosses.

Hotshot works especially well if you choose Gunslinger as your secondary archetype, and it allows you to quickly rack up huge amounts of damage.

Handgun: Rune Pistol

The Rune Pistol is a powerful handgun in Remnant 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Rune Pistol is another of my favorite weapons. It has a good rate of fire and can back you up in a pinch when your Bonesaw needs reloading and your Hotshot mod is on cooldown.

Its true potential comes from its mod, which applies Soul Brand to enemies within 25m. Killing enemies with Soul Brand leaves behind Echoes that give players 20% extra max health on contact. Combined with the Medic’s already significant healing powers and the sheer damage output of the Bonesaw, this weapon turns the Medic into a veritable tank.

Melee weapon: Spectral Blade

The Spectral Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I normally like long-reaching, powerful melee weapons. But since this Medic build goes for all-out destruction with its long gun, I thought it would be best to choose a melee weapon that excels at subtlety and finesse.

The Spectral Blade swings considerably fast and causes a significant stagger modifier. This is great for keeping opponents at bay. Its whirlwind mod affects everyone around the medic, opening up valuable opportunities to heal.

Armor: Any medium armor set

Ideal Medic armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s sort of a meme in the Remnant 2 community that armor, well… it doesn’t do much. This isn’t entirely true, as ultra-heavy armor has its place in tank builds, but ultimately Remnant 2’s combat is more about evasion. As a Medic, you’ll want the freedom to roll away from danger more than you’ll want to weigh yourself down.

We recommend a medium armor set for the Medic—any will do just fine. This keeps you quick enough to dodge but lets you take a bit of damage if needed, like if you need to pause to revive an ally in combat.

Secondary archetype: Gunslinger

A great secondary. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Gunslinger is another of the best archetypes in Remnant 2, and if you’re going to add the skills of any other archetype to the Medic’s repertoire, you better make it the Gunslinger.

This archetype specializes in making players more efficient with guns. It lets players reload faster, hold more ammo, and put out more damage. When you’re building a Battle Medic, this archetype is exactly what you need.

For perks, you should take Loaded, which instantly reloads all weapons when you activate a Gunslinger skill. As far as skills go, we think Sidewinder is the best, as it allows you to target enemies quickly and deals decent damage.

Amulet: Difference Engine

The Difference Engine is a great choice in Remnant 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you can see, this build is all about increasing raw damage and healing power. This is exactly what the Difference Engine is built for.

Any time a shield is active, the Difference Engine increases damage by 20 percent and a small percentage of damage is dealt as lifesteal. This means you’re regenerating health as you’re causing pain. This pairs well with the medic’s Healing Shield and the Tightly Wound Coil ring.

The Difference Engine also synergizes well with the Bonesaw’s high rate of fire, as well as the Gunslinger secondary archetype which can grant you extra ammo. Altogether, this combo will give you non-stop killing potential, which is essential for leveling up.

Ring: Tightly Wound Coil

The Tightly Wound Coil pairs well with the Difference Engine. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

The Tightly Wound Coil is another great way for you to boost your shield. When you use more than three quarters of your magazine, you get a shield equal to 10 percent of your max health. Combined with the Bonesaw and Difference Engine, this lets you take out more enemies as you reach the end of your clip, and keeps you safer on the reload.

Trait: Triage

Lifesteal is great no matter what build you go for for. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Triage is unlocks when you reach level 10 with the Medic archetype. It’s also the Medic’s best option for leveling. Triage increases all healing you generate—from any source. This includes lifesteal from weapons, mods, benefits from items, you name it.

If you stack your build in favor of healing as much as possible, Triage will significantly improve your build. You won’t just level up when you hit level 10, you’ll open up a whole new world of possibilities. Triage will increase your self-sustain in combat, and you’ll see yourself improving in no time.

Medic skill: Healing Shield

Boost your health. Image via Gunfire Games.

Healing Shield is a fairly standard take. Almost everyone online agrees that the Healing Shield is the Medic’s best skill. We’re not here to stir up controversy, we’re here to help you level up as efficiently as possible.

The Healing Shield is a barrier that protects all allies in a 25m radius. Players continually regenerate health inside the barrier. The Healing Shield is the Medic at its absolute best, and it lets them help out everyone around them in the heat of battle.

The Medic, as a support class, might not be the most intuitive archetype to maximize for leveling potential. But if you follow the above suggestions, you’ll turn your medic into a killing machine in no time.

