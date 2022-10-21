Horror genre fans might possibly have the best year in gaming ahead of them. Not only Resident Evil is on the horizon, but the incredibly prolific Silent Hill series has three more titles heading our way.

The Resident Evil developers, Capcom, sprinkled a few trailers for us to watch and drool over. This understandably, alongside the Silent Hill trailers, has been the talk of the town and in every town since they dropped.

Now for you horror fans screaming that you missed out on what happened during the recent Resident Evil showcase, fear not, Dot Esports has you covered.

So for you slowpokes dawdling behind the speedier horror fan, here’s what you missed.

What was revealed at October’s Resident Evil showcase?

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Resident Evil Re:Verse had its launch trailer dropped. In a short, almost minute-long trailer, fans got a sneak peek of all the carnage they can enjoy in a Resident Evil multiplayer game mode.

You’ll be able to play it from Oct. 23, if you already have Resident Evil: Village.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 had its triumphant return, as the classic horror title is making its way back onto consoles with incredibly polished graphics and a memorable story that people are going to love to replay or have a crack at for the first time.

Not only do you get a second trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, but you also get one more nugget of gold.

The October showcase gave fans an extended gameplay trailer so they can see the ins and outs of the title, only building up the hype for its release.

Resident Evil: Village

For you Village players, Resident Evil has dropped an expansion pack for you. The most recent Resident Evil title now gets a story trailer that’ll give players a sneak peek of what’s to come in the final parts of the story.

The little extras included a look at Resident Evil: Village for the PlayStation VR2 (which is sure to be an immersive but horrifying experience), and a third-person demo for Resident Evil: Village.

This was one meaty drop, thanks to the Capcom team, fans can watch multiple trailers one after the other to hype themselves for the upcoming titles.

Horror gamers will certainly be treated to end this year and throughout the next.