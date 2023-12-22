Red Dead Redemption 2 star teases ‘iconic’ new role in upcoming game

The voice behind one of the most popular gaming characters ever has teased his upcoming project, apparently related to an “iconic” role. Roger Clark, best known as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, posted the teaser on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 21.

The Best Performance Game Award winner said he was given a new voice acting role but didn’t provide many details, describing the role as “iconic,” which many indicate a potentially big gaming announcement coming soon. “I have been trusted with a pretty iconic character in the sound booth. Can’t wait to share the details with you when I can,” Clark said on X. He has previously provided voicework for Arthur Morgan in Rockstar’s hit Red Dead Redemption 2, winning Best Performance at the 2018 Game Awards for his stellar performance.

Arthur Morgan has become an iconic character himself following RDR2‘s success. Image via Rockstar

Clark has received acclaim from players and critics for his performance in RDR2, placing him on the active radar of game development studios looking to boost their voicework cast. Besides performing in RDR2, Clark has appeared in several other notable franchises and titles. He provided the voice for the fantasy MOBA Smite, played in Systemshock 2, and provided additional voices in Back 4 Blood. He’s also set to appear in the anime-inspired action-adventure Evolutis. A pretty solid voice acting career that will likely grow as time goes by.

I’m eager to hear exactly what role Clark is hinting at. Considering his gravity as a voice actor after the Arthur Morgan performance, it will probably be significant. The implied “iconic” nature of the role and title may indicate a popular franchise returning once again—and seeing as how Clark has previously hinted at a possible Red Dead Redemption 3, the thought may not be out of the picture. Though I’m sure it’s just wishful thinking.