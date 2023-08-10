Quake 2 Remastered is already crashing for several players following surprise release

Not everyone is having fun with the release yet.

Quake II Remastered was surprisingly released for multiple gaming platforms on Aug. 10 during the Quake World Championship at Quakecon. And even though the community is excited about it, several players have reported they can’t play the game.

The reports, for now, are coming from PC players. One Redditor said Quake II Remastered is crashing after the intros and several other players reported similar problems on the Steam forums. This issue is currently affecting players with Windows 10 and Windows 11, so it’s unlikely that it has anything to do with the PC’s operating system.

With so many players facing problems playing Quake II Remastered, it’s likely that Bethesda will ship a hotfix in the near future to attempt to solve whatever issue is making the game crash. A player said they were able to get Quake II Remastered running after adding these two commands to the game’s launch options on Steam:

-skipmovies

+r_rhirenderfamily d3d11

The first command forces Quake II Remastered to skip all the intros, while the second command forces your computer to render the game in DirectX 11.

Although players are having problems with the release of Quake II Remastered, this is a great update for fans of the classic arena shooter. The new version features optimized settings, including enhancing graphics, and brings new content.

The hype around Quake II Remastered will likely grow as we near the weekend, especially because the game is already available on Xbox Game Pass.

This new version of Quake II is selling on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, or GOG). If you already owned the original Quake II, you’ll be able to get the new release as a free upgrade.

