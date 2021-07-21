Prime Gaming users can claim Standard editions of Battlefield 1, Battlefield V for free starting today

The offers will only be available for a limited time, though.

Members of Amazon Prime Gaming, the company’s service that provides users with monthly in-game items and full games, can now claim two of Electronic Arts’ Battlefield titles for free for a limited time, Amazon announced today.

Prime Gaming users will be able to claim the Standard editions of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V on PC. As with all the free games from Prime Gaming, once players claim these titles, they’ll stay in the players’ virtual library forever, even if they never install the game.

Go back to The Great War, WW1 in @Battlefield 1, free with #PrimeGaming! Experience every battle, control every vehicle, and plan every victory today!



Prime Gaming members can get one free copy of Battlefield 1 from July 21 to Aug. 4 and experience battles in World War I. Battlefield V, on the other hand, will be available for much more time, from Aug. 2 to Oct. 1, and takes users back to the battles of World War II.

If you’re a Prime Gaming member or are interested in becoming one, the free game code is redeemable on PC via Origin, Electronic Arts’ digital distribution platform for purchasing and playing games. All you have to do is visit Prime Gaming’s official website and claim your code once you sign in.

If you’re not too keen on playing these old titles, you can give the free code for Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V to a friend who might be interested in playing the game. Before you download the game, be sure that your PC has the minimum requirements to run Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.