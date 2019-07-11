Pokémon Hidden Fates Box Sets revealed, featuring new promo Mew-GX and Mewtwo-GX

The Pokémon TCG is getting a new promo release as a Hidden Fates Pin Collection featuring foil cards of both Mew and Mewtwo. It’s hitting store shelves on Aug. 23, 2019.

The duo of Legendary Pokémon are available in the two new collector boxes that will give players a pin featuring either Mew or Mewtwo depending on the box.

Pokémon UK on Twitter Decision time, Trainers! The Legendary Mewtwo or the Mythical Mew? Each Pokémon TCG: Hidden Fates Pin Collection comes packed with 1 of 2 foil promo cards, 3 booster packs, and 1 of 2 collector’s pins. ℹ️ Find out more here: https://t.co/WdOM2j5LCb

Along with the foil promo and pin, players will also get three Pokémon TCG: Hidden Fates booster packs and a code to unlock all of the physical items for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. This will let players build out both their physical and online card collections with cards from the newest expansion that will release on the same date.

The Hidden Fates expansion is going to include 150 new cards, including eight new Pokémon-GX cards and the first TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX card to feature three Pokémon. That Moltres & Zapdos & Articuno-GX card along with the 75 shiny versions of cards in the expansion, including variations on the new Mewtwo-GX and Charizard-GX in the expansion will be hot items for players.

Of course, all of these cards will be tournament legal for TCG events and will add a new dimension to the post-North American International Championships meta. This set could bring several new variations on old decks and completely original ideas to the Pokémon World Championships from Aug. 15 to 18 in Washington D.C.

The entire set, including booster packs and the Hidden Fates Pin Collection for both Mew and Mewtwo will be available for purchase Aug. 23, 2019.