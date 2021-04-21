PlayStation website leaks PlayStation Plus Video Pass

PlayStation’s Polish website may have inadvertently leaked a new feature called PlayStation Plus Video Pass, according to a report by VGC.

A logo and a tease were posted on the site early today before being taken down, leading to speculation that an announcement could be coming soon.

Image via VGC

Image via VGC

“A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22,” said the translated description that has since been removed. “The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland.”

The screengrab posted by VGC shows Sony Pictures films Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot within the banner, so it looks like this potential new perk for PS Plus members could include some of Sony’s movies for free.

The potential for this type of feature is huge, considering Sony also owns a staggering number of television projects. Adding this type of feature to the existing PlayStation Plus subscription could be an effort to combat Xbox’s stellar Game Pass model.

PlayStation Plus currently includes online play capabilities, free games every month, and a subscription of 20 PS4 games as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection.