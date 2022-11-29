PlayStation tournaments now live for games like FIFA, Guilty Gear, more

Sony is adding a PlayStation tournament system for several titles.

PlayStation tournaments are now available for the PlayStation 5. The tournament system was in beta for the past three months, with the PlayStation 4 being the only console where it was accessible.

The new-and-improved tournaments for the PS5 sports a selection of changes dedicated to improving the experience within each tournament. Users can look forward to a new user interface, real-time match updates, seamless on-console sign-up, and shorter tournament times.

In a blog post from the Sr. director of global esports and competitive gaming, Louis Figueroa, revealed that games like FIFA 23, NBA 2k23, and Guilty Gear -Strive- stand at the forefront of the tournament system.

The competitions feature prizes for tournament winners. Participants can look forward to prizes “including cash, PS5 consoles, and new DualSense Edge wireless controllers.”

Screengrab via Sony

Prizes don’t stop at the winners either. “Challenges, leaderboard competitions” will net you a series of rewards as well.

Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31, the “Win-A-Thon” tournament will be underway, spanning both PS5 and PS4 consoles. This will be the first tournament on the newest generation of consoles. The Win-A-Thon “is a leaderboard competition where you can rack up wins and improve your overall ranking while taking part in PlayStation Tournaments.”

Once you’ve won a Win-A-Thon tournament, your victory will improve your ranking in a regional leaderboard. The tournament will display a Win-A-Thon badge for those looking to get involved in the competition.

A Discord hub has also been added for a better stream of communication between players, with the goal of engaging “more deeply with the PlayStation community.”