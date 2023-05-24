PlayStation Showcase gives us our first look at Dragon’s Dogma 2

It looks like more of the same, but that's a good thing.

Calling all Dragon’s Dogma fans (don’t laugh, there are dozens of us!), the PlayStation Showcase just gave us our first look at gameplay for Dragon’s Dogma 2. It looks a lot like the original, but honestly, that’s a good thing.

You still climb griffins, ogres, and other big beasties to hack away at them Shadow of the Colossus style. It looks like the sequel is sticking to the three party member system established in the original, and some classic classes and weapons are making a return too.

Despite there being a PlayStation Blog post for Dragon’s Dogma 2, it really doesn’t reveal much. We don’t know for sure if we’re back in Gransys or not, and given the titular Dragon is back, we don’t even know if this is a prequel or a sequel.

All I know is I’m excited, and you should be too. The original game was a sleeper hit, but it gradually turned into a cult classic for its rich world and combat.

Also revealed at the showcase was a frenetic trailer for Spider-Man 2, showing off Peter Parker in the new Symbiote Suit, and also confirmed Lizard as one of the villains. And oh boy, he’s a big ol’ Lizard. We also saw Kraven for the first time and got a release window of Fall 2023, but no word on when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be out.

