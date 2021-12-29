PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy 3 new games in January

Three new games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download in January, providing three free titles for a limited time.

Each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers have access to a couple of free games that they can download for a limited time. These games are theirs for as long as they maintain a PlayStation Plus subscription, allowing long-term subscribers to build a decent game library. And 2022 is starting with a bang since PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download three free games throughout January.

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4.



Full details: https://t.co/ehw153oCPc pic.twitter.com/BLrE2Zh0vY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 29, 2021

Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galatic will be available to download for free on Jan. 4. Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galatic will be available on PS4 and PS5 consoles, while Persona 5 Strikers will only be available on the PS4.

Persona 5 Strikers is an action roleplaying game that’s a crossover between the Dynasty Warriors series and Persona 5. Players can adventure across Japan in this exciting and unique experience.

Dirt 5 is an off-road racing game that allows players to participate in several different events worldwide. Players can enjoy the fun gameplay and beautiful visuals as they make their way through the game’s career mode or play against their friends.

Deep Rock Galatic is a first-person shooter where players take on the role of space dwarfs while they explore fully destructible cave systems to complete objectives. The game supports up to four players and is an excellent choice for a co-op experience.

All three games will be available to download from Jan. 4 to Feb. 1. Players have until Jan. 3 to download Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains, Mortal Shell, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, and Until You Fall.