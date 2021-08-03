PlayStation Now August lineup revealed

August is set to bring some fan-favorites to PlayStation Now members, with three titles being revealed for members this month.

On Aug. 3, Undertale, Ghostrunner, and NieR:Automata will be playable for members of the subscription service, providing a variety of different playstyles with their own unique narratives. If you’re a fan of hack-and-slash RPG games, you’ll want to check out this month’s NieR:Automata. With its captivating art style, nonstop action, and unique plot, this is a must-play for PlayStation Now members.

Your PlayStation Now lineup for August:



⚔️Nier: Automata

🤖👟Ghostrunner

💀Undertale



All available to play from August 3rd. https://t.co/thdy16S5HD pic.twitter.com/2etdojG1GN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2021

Also this month, the indie sensation Underdale will be available to play for those looking for something different with a retro feel and engaging story. The third game of the month is Ghostrunner, a title that will appease fans of both swords and parkour as you navigate your way through the massive structures wielding your blade in a fast-paced, first-person setting.

The PlayStation Now service is available for a price of $9.99 per month, and along with its monthly rotating roster of titles, you’ll have access to a back catalog of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games.

Right now, only NieR:Automata has a date for when it will be leaving the service and that is Nov. 1, so there is still plenty of time to test it out for yourself.