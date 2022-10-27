PlayStation London Studio working on ‘ambitious’ online co-op combat game set in modern fantasy London

PlayStation London Studio is taking off the VR headset and taking on a new adventure, having officially revealed today that it is working on an exciting new project.

In an interview posted on the official Sony blog, London Studio heads Stuart Whyte and Tara Saunders revealed the first concept art image of their new project, along with the basic premise.

Image via Sony and London Studio

The project is an online co-op combat game set in a modern fantasy London setting, close to home for the team working out of a Soho studio. The image shared what looks like at least two player characters: the pink-skinned horned character in the foreground fighting creatures under the bridge and another character fighting a dragon on the bridge.

The foreground character has a magical-looking circle around them stemming from another character on top of a cylindrical device. That character who appears to be looking at a screen might be playing support in some capacity. The players appear to be making use of their powers to manipulate the terrain for one of them to reach the dragon on the bridge. Big Ben, or the Elizabeth Tower, can be clearly seen in the background.

The London Studio has been around for 20 years, but this is its first real ambitious project that doesn’t include VR or Sony’s EyeToy webcam. London Studio’s most recent title was a VR first-person shooter titled Blood & Truth, which was released in 2019 to positive reviews and received numerous nominations for “best VR game.”

This new game will also be the first game developed by London Studio for the PS5 exclusively. Whyte says the in-house engine being used has “been designed to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5.” There is currently no public timetable for release.