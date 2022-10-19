The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten

How do you say "calm down" in Simlish?

The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.

The Sims 4 hasn’t been without its faults, and fans are well aware of the underlying issues. Some fans are still obsessed with the title despite its drawbacks though.

While some of the bugs are funny, a large portion of them ruins the immersion of the game. From morphed Sim bodies to giant babies, this has been a problem with the title for years.

Players might be ready for the release of the Sims 5, but there are still tons of issues that need to be addressed in the previous title.

Fans are calling for there to be patches and updates to the Sims 4, as the game hasn’t solved any of the bugs that have been plaguing the game since its origins. The game still crashes, animations look rough, to say the least, and outright just don’t work quite often.

There’s been a back-and-forth between the community, with some fans saying they just want a fresh start and others wanting the game to be restored to a normal, functioning title.

Fans have let their voices be heard on Twitter, saying “I don’t understand Simmers who don’t want the Sims 5 to be announced.” With them adding, “Sims 4 has had 8 years and it’s a broken game.”

I don’t understand simmers who don’t want the Sims 5 to be announced. Sims 4 has had 8 years and it’s a broken game that more packs and patches won’t fix. It’s time for a new chapter. — ella (@EllaDecember) October 17, 2022

While this might be a hot take for some, fans on Twitter came to Ella’s side, saying “Same, I genuinely find sims 4 to be so boring and lackluster even with mods/cc.”

Screengrab via Twitter

Fans drew attention to the possibility that if the Sims 4 is so broken, “What was the point of us spending so much time and energy on Sims 4 if they’re just gonna drop or alt another equally as glitchy game.”

Screengrab via Twitter

Fans fairly argued, “If Sims 4 is bad what makes yall think that Sims 5 would be better?”

Screengrab via Twitter

Essentially, the main takeaway from the Twitter discussion was that fans want their beloved game fixed. “The fact that it’s 8 years old and broken is the reason I don’t want a new one yet,” one fan said.

Screengrab via Twitter

Time will tell if the title gets back on track, or if The Sims franchise continues to disappoint long-term fans with underwhelming updates, patches, and bug fixes.