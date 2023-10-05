Players reminisce over beloved games that were tragically shut down too soon

We all have a soft spot for some games we played in the past, but they weren’t so popular, so their developers pulled the plug. This could be due to many reasons, but all were good enough, and we know these games should’ve survived.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 4, players reminisced about games they enjoyed playing but were discontinued by their developers.

Most of us enjoyed playing online games that Adobe Flash supported until it was discontinued in 2021, meaning thousands of games became unavailable. And who hasn’t had a video game halted because developers deemed it unsustainable to pay for servers that would host it?

Loadout is a game players recall was a blast to play, where you would create a customized gun with all the different parts, such as handle, barrel, and nozzle, all picked separately. You could customize your character or not, leaving them naked. And there was a lot of gore and blood. Unfortunately, it never took off, and several months after the beta ended, it was discontinued.

Unreal Tournament 2004 was a game that collected numerous awards and highly rated reviews that made players obsess with it. It was envisioned as a first-person arena shooter with various modes that further diversified the gameplay. Despite its success, Epic Games studio decided it wasn’t financially viable anymore and shut down its public servers.

An MMORPG that fans remember with kindness is City of Heroes, a game in which you could customize your heroes to look precisely how you imagined them, and throughout the gameplay, you could upgrade them with new powers, perks, and looks. Unfortunately, this freedom in customization is what made Marvel sue the developers due to the resemblance to its superheroes, which, in return, effectively killed the game.

We are sure that other games deserve a mention in this article, but the goal was to induce the feeling of nostalgia for some old hits. Some of them were gone too early, without proper reasons, making their end even sadder.

