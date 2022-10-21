Platinum Games finally issues statement on Bayonetta pay backlash

The controversy surrounding the launch of Nintendo’s Bayonetta 3 has roared on throughout the last week as claims have been made regarding the pay of Hellena Taylor, the previous voice actor who played the series’ titular character in both Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2.

Platinum Games, which develops the series, has now chimed in and shared a statement on the issue, showing its respect for all those who have contributed to the franchise over the years. The company also voiced its support for Jennifer Hale, the new voice of Bayonetta.

Hale took on the role of Bayonetta following the studio’s failure to come to terms with Taylor on a contract for her return.

“We give our full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement,” the statement reads. “We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the contributors to the series.”

A Message from PlatinumGames pic.twitter.com/5ym1JxtBBn — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) October 21, 2022

Earlier this week, Hale shared a statement regarding the controversy sharing that she supports all actor’s rights to decent pay and also that it’s something she has advocated for throughout her career.

Taylor claims she was offered a sum of $4,000 to voice Bayonetta in the third game of the series. This was disputed by reports that surfaced saying she was offered that sum of money for each session, which is said to have lasted around four hours, meaning she would have made closer to $15,000.

It appears that Platinum Games is just hoping to put this drama to rest as it approaches the release of Bayonetta 3 on Oct. 28.