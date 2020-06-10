Placeholder Amazon listings reveal upcoming PlayStation 5 games from Rockstar Games, Bethesda, and more

A number of placeholder or “dummy” listings on Amazon have revealed a list of publishers with games coming to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The listings have since been taken down, but a Reddit user posted screengrabs for some of the upcoming titles. The list of publishers is exciting, albeit a bit unsurprising, but it’s a sign that big-time reveals are near.

Screengrab via u/ChrisRR

Screengrab via u/ChrisRR

In the comments of the Reddit thread, a user claiming to be a vendor on Amazon revealed that there are 118 dummy listings for the PS5 and 132 for Xbox Series X. The listings include games, consoles, and accessories.

Listings also include 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The PS5 is listed for $599, but it’s likely just a placeholder price until Sony unveils the actual MSRP later this year.

The full list of publishers with dummy listings for next-gen console games on Amazon include Konami, Bethesda, Rockstar, Deep Silver, Namco Bandai, EA, Sony, 2K Games, Warner Bros., Sega, Activision, and Ubisoft. It’s basically a who’s who of gaming publishers.

Sony will reveal a slate of PlayStation 5 games in a livestream tomorrow at 3pm CT. Xbox will have its own show later this summer.