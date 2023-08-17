Phasmophobia Ascension new item tier system, explained

Players have been embarking on ghost-hunting adventures since Phasmophobia first launched on Sept. 18, 2020, but the game is still technically under development and has changed massively since it was released. But the biggest update the game has seen set is Ascension, which completely redesigned everything about the Phasmophobia with a new tier system.

What is the difference between equipment tiers in Phasmophobia?

The difference between each equipment tier in Phasmophobia is the function, not necessarily the quality as you might think. For many pieces of equipment, a higher tier does mean better quality, but it also sometimes doesn’t as you may be looking for a different function that the highest tier does not offer.

A great example of this is the revamped D.O.T.S. Projector. If you aren’t sure where the ghost is yet, carrying around the tier-one version of this tool will be incredibly useful since it is the only tier that is completely mobile like a flashlight. Tier three can cover the most space overall, but it cannot be freely carried from room to room.

Generally, which tier you want to use will come down to your own personal playstyle and preferences. The size of the map you’re playing on might play a role too since mobile equipment will be needed on bigger maps while you don’t need to worry much about this on smaller maps.

With the new tier system, some items have been renamed from what they were called previously. The glowstick and UV Flashlight now fall under the larger Ultraviolet category and are the tier-one and tier-two versions of this gear. The same has been done for a few other equipment types.

All tiers cost different prices to unlock, but to actually purchase them to bring to a ghost-hunting investigation, the price is the same for each tier after you have unlocked it. This can be confusing since you’ll sometimes feel that the higher-tier items are much better than the lower ones, yet you pay the same price for each one after the initial unlock.

All equipment tiers in Phasmophobia

There’s a ton of new content in the Ascension update, and learning to navigate all the tiers can be quite confusing. So here’s everything you need to know about all of the different tiers in Phasmophobia and how they compare to each other.

You can see how the tiers function above. Image via Kinetic Games

Disclaimer: A lot of the equipment in the Ascension update is locked behind level progression, so we don’t have all of the details for each equipment type just yet. As we gain access to higher levels, the rest of the equipment and differences between each tier will be updated here.

Flashlight

Tier I: An old and battered flashlight that shines a decent amount of light but at a fairly low level.

An old and battered flashlight that shines a decent amount of light but at a fairly low level. Tier II: This is the fancy flashlight that existed before the Ascension update and is sleek in size, shines a sizeable amount of light, and is quite bright.

This is the fancy flashlight that existed before the Ascension update and is sleek in size, shines a sizeable amount of light, and is quite bright. Tier III: The biggest and brightest flashlight of all to keep your sanity high and help you collect evidence with ease.

EMF Reader

Tier I: Your first tier is an old-analog meter with a small range and a tendency for inaccuracy. It’s fairly quiet which means it can be easy to miss evidence from, but when it does catch EMF five the needle will go off the charts to make it clear you’ve captured evidence.

Your first tier is an old-analog meter with a small range and a tendency for inaccuracy. It’s fairly quiet which means it can be easy to miss evidence from, but when it does catch EMF five the needle will go off the charts to make it clear you’ve captured evidence. Tier II: The standard K2 Meter that you could use before the Ascension update is the middle tier for the EMF Reader. It’s reliable, accurate, and decently loud.

The standard K2 Meter that you could use before the Ascension update is the middle tier for the EMF Reader. It’s reliable, accurate, and decently loud. Tier III: The fancy ParaReader can track three EMF spots at once and will also tell you the direction, range, and level of each one. It also has the highest range of all and will be able to detect EMF from far away.

D.O.T.S. Projector

Tier I: A small laser pen version of the D.O.T.S. Projector that projects D.O.T.S. at a concentrated area you point at. This version can be used while you’re moving around similar to a flashlight.

A small laser pen version of the D.O.T.S. Projector that projects D.O.T.S. at a concentrated area you point at. This version can be used while you’re moving around similar to a flashlight. Tier II: This is basically the D.O.T.S. Projector as it was before and can be attached to most surfaces to display an array of D.O.T.S. around the area. You cannot carry it around but you can pick it up and move it as desired. The only change to this equipment from how it was before is that the ghost is not encouraged to walk through it when you are standing nearby.

This is basically the D.O.T.S. Projector as it was before and can be attached to most surfaces to display an array of D.O.T.S. around the area. You cannot carry it around but you can pick it up and move it as desired. The only change to this equipment from how it was before is that the ghost is not encouraged to walk through it when you are standing nearby. Tier III: The highest level projects a massive array of D.O.T.S. with the most light possible. It scans the entirety of the room to make spotting ghosts much easier.

At least the Cursed Objects stayed the same so you don’t need to relearn those too. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Spirit Box

Tier I: An old AM/FM radio that is small and has fairly static-sounding speakers. Because of this, ghosts are less likely to reply and the replies you do get will be tough to understand.

An old AM/FM radio that is small and has fairly static-sounding speakers. Because of this, ghosts are less likely to reply and the replies you do get will be tough to understand. Tier II: This is the P-SB7T spirit box that existed pre-Ascension update. It has a display screen for easy reading and has a moderate chance of the ghost interacting.

This is the P-SB7T spirit box that existed pre-Ascension update. It has a display screen for easy reading and has a moderate chance of the ghost interacting. Tier III: The ancient spirit box of all is the SB11-Z, which comes switch a noise filter and has a high likelihood of picking up ghost responses.

Ultraviolet

Tier I: The first level is just a simple glowstick, which you might be familiar with from before the Ascension update. This item lasts for about one minute before it will then dim.

The first level is just a simple glowstick, which you might be familiar with from before the Ascension update. This item lasts for about one minute before it will then dim. Tier II: The UV Flashlight is now level two and shines a purple light at a concentrated area of your choosing.

The UV Flashlight is now level two and shines a purple light at a concentrated area of your choosing. Tier III: The final level is the UV Light Pro, a massive flashlight that shines UV light at a wide range. This will make finding Ultraviolet Evidence extremely easy if it is present.

Video Camera

Tier I: The lowest-tiered video camera is beaten up and quite grainy, but it will help you get the ghost-hunting job done.

The lowest-tiered video camera is beaten up and quite grainy, but it will help you get the ghost-hunting job done. Tier II: The second tier is like the video camera that existed before the Ascension update and has HD to make spotting orbs a lot easier.

The second tier is like the video camera that existed before the Ascension update and has HD to make spotting orbs a lot easier. Tier III: This video camera is movie quality and has a massive, crystal-clear screen. Ghosts will interfere with this tier the least, which means gathering evidence using the Tier III video camera should be the most efficient of all.

Ghost Writing Book

Tier I: This is essentially just a basic notepad and pencils, so the ghost won’t be too keen to actually write on it.

This is essentially just a basic notepad and pencils, so the ghost won’t be too keen to actually write on it. Tier II: You may recognize this tier from before Ascension and it includes a leatherbound book and pens. Ghosts will notice this book at a moderate rate.

You may recognize this tier from before Ascension and it includes a leatherbound book and pens. Ghosts will notice this book at a moderate rate. Tier III: This is a historic and elegant book that ghosts have a very high likelihood of interacting with.

Thermometer

Tier I: An old and battered house thermometer is the lowest-tier version of this equipment. It’s quite slow to change, so you’ll generally want to leave it somewhere for a while before it will give you an accurate reading.

An old and battered house thermometer is the lowest-tier version of this equipment. It’s quite slow to change, so you’ll generally want to leave it somewhere for a while before it will give you an accurate reading. Tier II: The second-tier thermometer looks identical to the one that existed before Ascension but works a bit differently. Now, you’ll have to hold the use button to actually take readings as opposed to before when you could turn it on and it would always be running which will result in more accurate results.

The second-tier thermometer looks identical to the one that existed before Ascension but works a bit differently. Now, you’ll have to hold the use button to actually take readings as opposed to before when you could turn it on and it would always be running which will result in more accurate results. Tier III: The final tier scans at double the speed of the previous one and becomes more accurate with every reading it takes which makes taking the temperature extremely efficient.

Seeing your breath is no longer evidence of freezing temperatures, so you’ll need to rely on a Thermometer. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Salt

Tier I: Two piles of salt can be placed with each canister of salt. This version of salt is like the one that existed before the Ascension update but with fewer placeable piles per can.

Two piles of salt can be placed with each canister of salt. This version of salt is like the one that existed before the Ascension update but with fewer placeable piles per can. Tier II: You’ll have a special pink Himalayan Salt that places in distinct lines with this tier. Three piles can be placed, but these can be positioned in lines to strategically block exits.

You’ll have a special pink Himalayan Salt that places in distinct lines with this tier. Three piles can be placed, but these can be positioned in lines to strategically block exits. Tier III: The final tier is a special blessed black salt that can repel ghosts back the way they came when they step in it and can slow ghosts down during hunts. When used strategically, this level of salt can be quite a powerful tool.

Tripod

Tier I: This tripod is quite old and composed of rough scratched-up plastic. Because of this, it’s not very sturdy and is likely to be tampered with by the ghost.

This tripod is quite old and composed of rough scratched-up plastic. Because of this, it’s not very sturdy and is likely to be tampered with by the ghost. Tier II: The middle-tiered tripod is an upgrade of the one that existed before the Ascension update. It is fairly reliable and has a motorized attachment so you can place it down and later rotate the perspective of the Video Camera from the safety of your truck.

The middle-tiered tripod is an upgrade of the one that existed before the Ascension update. It is fairly reliable and has a motorized attachment so you can place it down and later rotate the perspective of the Video Camera from the safety of your truck. Tier III: This level also has the motorized attachment but is much sturdier and more reliable overall since it is made of strong metal. It is nearly impossible for ghosts to topple this tripod.

Parabolic Microphone

Tier I: Players will be equipped with a set of headphones when they turn this level of parabolic microphone on and will only be able to hear noises coming from the microphone. This is a small and simple version of this tool.

Players will be equipped with a set of headphones when they turn this level of parabolic microphone on and will only be able to hear noises coming from the microphone. This is a small and simple version of this tool. Tier II: The second tier has a display screen, a larger sound-amplifying dish, and an improved sensor for an overall more useful experience. You’ll also be able to pick up sounds from farther away.

The second tier has a display screen, a larger sound-amplifying dish, and an improved sensor for an overall more useful experience. You’ll also be able to pick up sounds from farther away. Tier III: This piece of equipment becomes incredibly useful with its third tier which can display exactly where the sound is coming from with its special sonar-style display screen. All sounds will also display as individual dots to make it clear how many noises are happening at once.

Incense

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Motion Sensor

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Sound Sensor

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Crucifix

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Candle

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Igniter

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Head Gear

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Sanity Medication

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

Photo Camera

We’ll add information here after unlocking it.

