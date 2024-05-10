Peter Jackson’s new LOTR movie sure sounds like Gollum game that flopped super hard

A new movie centered around Gollum is coming to The Middle-Earth franchise. Despite a terrific team working on it, we’re afraid it will be similar to 2023’s Lord of the Rings: Gollum game.

Recommended Videos

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is the working title. Peter Jackson, the legendary director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is set to produce it, with screenwriters Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens also involved. Gollum, thankfully, will be played by none other than Andy Serkis. The actor will also be directing the movie.

A feature about Gollum himself feels underwhelming. Lord of the Rings fans had almost identical fears about last year’s game from Daedalic Entertainment, and we all know how it turned out.

Gollum was a heavy favorite in the race for the worst game of the year. It’s hardly surprising since the game included little to no gameplay. It relied on boring sneaking mechanics, had awful graphics, and was generally an unenjoyable experience.

That said, we don’t know much about the movie. It’s too early to set expectations, especially since people who worked on the original series are involved. Still, choosing to make a Hollywood production around Gollum feels risky. After all, there are plenty of other stories from J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. Perhaps Jackson wants to leave those to Amazon and its adaptation, Rings of Power.

Luckily, other movie adaptations are in store. LOTR: Rings of Power is another movie on the way. Serkis’ feature is scheduled to hit the silver screen in 2026.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more