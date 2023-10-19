Peanut Butter the dog is going to AGDQ 2024 to speedrun a Nintendo game

When you think of the speedrunning the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t the canine community, but one dog is attempting to change this on the biggest stage.

Peanut Butter, a Shiba Inu who also happens to be a record-holding speedrunner, will be taking center stage at Awesome Games Done Quick next January to prove man’s best friend can conquer one of Nintendo’s oldest games.

The challenge for Peanut Butter—reminder, a little doggo—will be to complete the 1985 NES title Gyromite on stage and attempt to top its previous time which currently stands in first place at 25 minutes and 29 seconds. Right now, PB is the only runner in the Dog Assistance category, but someone has to set the trend don’t they?

You probably already guessed it but no other animal has taken the stage at AGDQ, meaning when PB attempts the Gyromite run it will be making history within the speedrunning community.

Funny enough, the dog’s record isn’t too far off of the world record for Gyromite in any category. The fastest time right now is just 24 minutes and 56 seconds, so there is always a possibility PB can put all of these human runners down a post at the event.

We wouldn’t surprised if you’re left confused wondering just how a dog can speedrun a video game, but fortunately, PB’s last run was actually recorded so you can check it out for yourself. With a unique controller and a little bit of guidance from the owner, PB breezes through Gyromite on this record-setting run.

Of course, helping PB achieve this goal at AGDQ will be the owner and fellow speedrunner JSR_. He will be competing at the event as well playing Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse.

AGDQ 2024 is set to kick off on Jan. 14 and run through to Jan. 21.

