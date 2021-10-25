Here are the PC requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Is your PC up to scratch?

A remastered trilogy of the iconic and genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC in November.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will introduce “wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock on-aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more,” according to a press release.

For $59.99, the collection will be released digitally on Nov. 11. Physical copies of the game will available at the later date of Dec. 7

To play the game on PC, players will need access to a computer with Windows 10 installed, 45 GB of disk space, 16 GB of memory, and a minimum of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon R9 280 graphics card.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Recommended system requirements