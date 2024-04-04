Palia Gift Guide: Favorite gifts for all characters

Befriending and romancing Villagers in Palia requires giving them their favorite gifts and one gift they need in their Weekly Wants. While your Villagers’ wants change every week, they generally like the same types of gifts.
That means you can stick to what works when it comes to gifting. Here’s everything you need to know about each Villager’s favorite gifts and how gifting works in Palia.
Palia: All Villager’s Favorite Gifts, listed
In Palia, all 25 Villagers have gifts that they love and prefer. By giving each Villager their favorite gift, you can increase your friendship levels with them, and depending on the Villager, their romantic feelings for you may grow.
|Villager
|Romanceable
|Favorite Gifts
|Ashura
|No
|Ashura likes any preserves, flowers, and food—cooked meal, pickles, red meat, or forageable. Some suggestions include:
Apple
Apple Jam
Apple Pie
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
Blueberry Pie
Bouillabaisse
Briar Daisy
Brightshroom
Carrot
Chapaa Masala
Chapaa Meat
Crystal Lake Lotus
Dragon’s Beard Peat
Emerald Carpet Moss
Fish Stew
Fisherman’s Brew
Glass Bulb
Green Pearl
Grilled Fish
Grilled Mushroom
Gold Bar
Hearty Vegetable Soup
Loaded Potato Soup
Macaron
Meaty Stir Fry
Onyx
Pearl
Pickled Potatoes
Pickled Tomatoes
Platinum Bar
Potato
Ramen
Sashimi
Sernuk Meat
Sernuk Noodle Stew
Shell
Silver Bar
Spice Sprouts
Steak Dinner
Sundrop Lily
Sweet Leaf
Tomato
Unopened Oyster
Zeki’s Flyer
|Auni
|No
|Auni likes Any Bug, Any Smoke Bomb, Apple Jam, and Blueberry Jam. Some suggestions include:
All Bugs (there are 40 of them)
Any Insect Ball
Apple Jam
Apple Pie
Blueberry Jam
Blueberry Pie
Celebration Cake
Citrine
Gold Bar
Green Pearl
Macaron
Pearl
Platinum Bar
Silver Bar
Sneaky Smoke Bomb
Standard Smoke Bomb
Sticky Smoke Bomb
Supreme Smoke Bomb
|Badruu
|No
|Badru likes any pickles, Crops, and Fertilizers. Some suggestions include:
Acorn
Akwinduu Chapaa
Apple
Apple Jam
Apple Tree Seed
Azure Stonehopper
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Blueberry
Blueberry Bush Seed
Blueberry Jam
Carrot
Cotton Seed
Cream of Tomato Soup
Fisherman’s Brew
Green Pearl
Gold Bar
Grilled Oyster
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Hydrate Pro Fertilizer
Loaded Potato Soup
Macaron
Pearl
Pickled Onion
Platinum Bar
Quality Up Fertilizer
Ramen
Rice
Rosy Bitterling
Sapphire
Silver Bar
Speedy Gro Fertilizer
Steak Dinner
Weed Block Fertilizer
Wheat Seed
|Caleri
|No
|Caleria likes Jams and Pickles. Some suggestions include:
Apple Jam
Aquamarine
Azure Chapaa Tail
Blueberry Jam
Chapaa Fur
Elder Sernuk Antlers
Fabric
Green Pearl
Gold Bar
Leather
Macaron
Pearl
Pickled Onions
Pickled Potatoes
Pickled Tomatoes
Pinecones
Platinum Bar
Sernuk Antlers
Sernuk Hide
Silk Thread
Silver Bar
Spotted Chapaa Tail
Sweet Leaf
Zeki’s Flyer
|Chayne
|No
|Chayne likes Any Gatherables. Some suggestions include:
Any Dragon Decor
Any Jam
Any Pickles
Apple
Apple Jam
Apple Pie
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
Blueberry Pie
Briar Daisy
Brightshroom
Carrot
Coral
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Cream of Tomato Soup
Creamy Carrot Soup
Crystal Lake Lotus
Dragon’s Beard Peat
Emerald Carpet Moss
Green Pearl
Gold Bar
Grilled Mushroom
Heat Root
Loaded Potato Soup
Macaron
Onion
Pearl
Pickled Potatoes
Platinum Bar
Shell
Silk
Silk Thread
Silver Bar
Spice Sprouts
Sundrop Lily
Unopened Oyster
Wild Garlic
Wild Ginger
Wild Green Onion
Zeki’s Flyer
|Delaila
|No
|Delaila likes Any Fruit and Any Vegetable. Some suggestions include:
Any Spice
Apple
Apple Jam
Apple Pie
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
Blueberry Pie
Boy Choy
Carrot
Celebration Cake
Chapaa Meat
Corn
Cotton
Crystal Lake Lotus
Garnet
Green Pearl
Gold Bar
Heat Root
Macaron
Nappa Cabbage
Onion
Pearl
Platinum Bar
Potato
Rice
Sernuk Meat
Silk
Silk Thread
Silver Bar
Spice Sprouts
Sweet Leaf
Wheat
|Einar
|Yes
|Einar likes Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Any Shiny Pebble, and anything fishing-related. Some suggestions include:
All Fish
All Shiny Pebbles
All bars and refines ores
Apple
Bahari Crab
Blueberry
Boy Choy
Box of Chocolates
Carrot
Ceramic
Copper Bar
Copper Ore
Corn
Dragon’s Beard Peat
Emerald Carpet Moss
Green Pearl
Heartdrop Lily
Nappa Cabbage
Onion
Pearl
Potato
Spicy Pepper
Spineshell Crab
Stone Brick
Tomato
unopened Oyster
Vampire Crab
|Elouisa
|No
|Elouisa likes Any Gatherable, Any Bug, and most Fish. Some suggestions include:
All Bugs
Albino Eel
Alligator Gar
Aquamarine
Bahari Bass
Bahari Bream
Bahari Crab
Beluga Sturgeon
Bluefin Tuna
Briar Daisy
Brightshroom
Chapaa Fur
Coral
Crystal Lake Lotus
Emerald Carpet Moss
Fabric
Green pearl
Gold Bar
Heat Root
Leather
Mottled Gobi
Paddlefish
Pearl
Platinum Bar
Scarlet Koi
Silk Thread
Silver Bar
Spice Sprouts
Striped Chapaa Tail
Sundrop Lily
Sweet Leaf
Wagon Wheel
Waterlogged Boot
Wild Garlic
Wild Ginger
Wild Green Onion
|Eshe
|No
|Eshe likes the finer things in life. Some suggestions include:
Akwinduu Chapaa
Apple Pie
Celebration Cake
Chapaa Masala
Chapaa Onigiri
Copper Bar
Gold Bar
Green Pearl
Grilled Oyster
Iron Bar
Palium Bar
Pearl
Poke Bowl
Ruby
Silk
Silk Thread
|Hassian
|Yes
|Hassian likes Any Arrow, Any Fish, Any Fireworks, and anything savory. Some suggestions include:
All Fireworks (There are over 40)
Any cooked meal, fish, bar
Akwinduu Chapaa
Albino Eel
Alligator Gar
Apple
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Bahari Bream
Beluga Sturgeon
Bluefin Tuna
Bouillabaisse
Box of Chocolates
Chapaa Fur
Chapaa Masala
Copper Bar
Crucian Carp
Dispel Arrow
Energized Piranha
Fabric
Fine Arrow
Fisherman’s Brew
Green Pearl
Grilled Oyster
Iron Bar
Leather
Loaded Potato Soup
Makeshift Arrow
Old Bow
Pearl
Platinum Chad
Ramen
Scarlet Koi
Sernuk Antlers
Sernuk Hide
Sernuk Noodle Stew
Silk
Silk Thread
Slowdown Arrow
Standard Arrow
Steak Dinner
Trout Dinner
Veggie Fried Rice
Wheat Seed
|Hekla
|No
|Hekla likes to be with Jina and Seeds. Some suggestions include:
Any ore, bar, or seed.
Acorn
Brightshroom
Green Pearl
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Mountain Morel
Pearl
Pinecone
Silk
Silk Thread
|Hodari
|Yes
|Hodari likes Any Pickles, Seeds, or Fertilizer. Some suggestions include:
Acorn
Akwinduu Chapaa
Apple Pie
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Chapaa Fur
Chapaa Masala
Chapaa Meat
Copper Bar
Copper Ore
Cotton Seed
Cream of Tomato Soup
Creamy Carrot Soup
Fabric
Fisherman’s Brew
Garnet
Gold Ore
Green Pearl
Grilled Oyster
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
heat Root
Hydrate Pro Fertilizer
Heat Root
Iron Ore
Juniper Seed
Leather
Loaded Potato Soup
Meaty Stir Fry
Palium Ore
Pearl
Pickled Onions
Pickled Potatoes
Pickled Tomatoes
Quality Up Fertilizer
Ramen
Sernuk Meat
Silk
Silk Thread
Silver Ore
Speedy Gro Fertilizer
Steak Dinner
Weed Block Fertilizer
Wheat Seed
Zeki’s Flyer
|Jel
|Yes
|Jel likes rare items and fine fabrics. Some suggestions include:
Albino Eel
Alligator Gar
Ancient Amber Beetle
Azure Stonehopper
Bahari Bee
Bahari Bream
Barracuda
Beluga Sturgeon
Bluefin Tuna
Briar Daisy
Chapaa Fur
Crystal Lake Lotus
Elder Sernuk Antlers
Fabric
Garden Leafhopper
Garden Millipede
Garden Snail
Gold Bar
Heartdrop Lily
Kilima Catfish
Leather
Lunar Fairy Moth
Mottled Gobi
Painted Perch
Platinum Bar
Proudhorned Stag Beetle
Scarlet Koi
Scintillating Centipede
Sernuk Hide
Silk
Silk Thread
Silver Bar
Smallmouth Bass
Spotted Chapaa Tail
Stalking Catfish
Striped Chapaa Tail
Sundrop Lily
|Jina
|Yes
|Kenli likes anything Chapaa-related, Any Cropy, and Any Fertilizer. Some suggestions include:
Apple Jam
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Brightshroom
Blueberry Jam
Box of Chocolates
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Emerald
Gold Bar
Green Pearl
Grilled Mushroom
Mountain Morel
Mushroom Quiche
Pearl
Pickled Potatoes
Platinum Bar
Silver Bar
Zeki’s Flyer
|Kenli
|No
|Kenli likes anything Chapaa-related, Any Crop, and Any Fertilizer. Some suggestions include:
Any cooked meal, flower, or bar.
Apple
Apple Jam
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Blueberry Jam
Briar Daisy
Carrot
Copper Bar
Crystal Lake Lotus
Green Pearl
Grilled Meat
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Hydrate Pro Fertilizer
Jasper
Meaty Stir Fry
Pearl
Pulsating Triangle
Quality Up Fertilizer
Ramen
Speedy Gro Fertilizer
Steak Dinner
Sundrop Lily
Tomato
Weed Block Fertilizer
|Kenyatta
|Yes
|Kenyatta loved Any Fireworks, Any Antlerts, and Any Arrow. Some suggestions include:
All Fireworks
Akwinduu Chapaa
Albino Eel
Amethyst
Apple Pie
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
Bouillabaisse
Box of Chocolates
Briar Daisy
Brushtail Dragonfly
Celebration Cake
Chapaa Fur
Chapaa Masala
Dispel Arrow
Fabric
Fine Arrow
Firebreathing Dragonfly
Fisherman’s Brew
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Heartdrop Lily
Inky Dragonfly
Jewelwing Dragonfly
Knapweed
Leather
Love Note
Makeshift Arrow
Meaty Stir Fry
Pearl
Ramen
Sernuk Hide
Sernuk Noodle Stew
Silk
Silk Thread
Slowdown Arrow
Standard Arrow
Veggie Fried Rice
Zeki’s Flyer
|Nai’o
|Yes
|Nai’o likes Arrows, Fireworks, Seeds, and Crops. Some suggestions include:
All Fireworks
Any material, all bar, decor, seed, or crop
Acorn
Apple
Apple Jam
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
Box of Chocolates
Carrot
Chapaa Fur
Chapaa Meat
Fabric
Green Pearl
Grilled Oyster
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Heartdrop Lily
Heartwood Plank
Heat Root
Hydrate Pro Fertilizer
Leather
Love Note
Makeshift Arrow
Pearl
Pickled Tomatoes
Potato
Sashimi
Sernuk Antlers
Sernuk Hide
Sernuk Meat
Silk
Silk Thread
Standard Arrow
Sticky Smoke Bomb
Trout Dinner
Wild Garlic
Zeki’s Flyer
|Najuma
|No
|Najuma likes Any Fertilizer, Fireworks, and most types of fish. Some suggestions include:
All Fireworks
Any Bar
Albino Eel
Alligator Gar
Bahari Bream
Bahari Pike
Bat Ray
Beluga Sturgeon
Bluefin Tuna
Copper Ore
Coral
Cream of Tomato Soup
Crucian Carp
Firebreathing Dragonfly
Gillyfin
Gold Ore
Green Pearl
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Hydrate Gro Fertilizer
Honey Loach
Mottled Gobi
Mudminnow
Oily Anchovy
Palium Ore
Pearl
Quality Up Fertilizer
Quartz
Sardine
Scarlet Koi
Shell
Silver Ore
Speedy Gro Fertilizer
Stuffed Tomatoes
Tomato
Unopened Oyster
Weed Block Fertilizer
|Reth
|Yes
|Reth likes any type of fish. Some suggestions include:
Akwinduu Chapaa
Albino Eel
Alligator Gar
Apple
Apple Jam
Apple Pie
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Bahari Bass
Bahari Bream
Bahari Crab
Beluga Sturgeon
Blueberry Jam
Bluefin Tuna
Cantankerous Koi
Carrot
Chapaa Meat
Citrine
Crucian Carp
Fisherman’s Brew
Gold Bar
Green Pearl
Grilled Mushroom
Hearty Vegetable Soup
Heat Root
Knapweed
Loaded Potato Soup
Meaty Stir Fry
Onion
Palian Onion Soup
Pearl
Pickled Tomatoes
Platinum Bar
Potato
Ramen
Sashimi
Scarlet Koi
Sernuk Meat
Silver Bar
Smallmouth Bass
Spice Sprouts
Spineshell Crab
Steak Dinner
Tomato
Unopened Oyster
Vampire Crab
Wild Garlic
|Sifuu
|No
|Sifuu likes Any Fireworks, sweet meals, and Any type of Arrow. Some suggestions include:
All Fireworks
Any ore or bar
Akwinduu Chapaa
Apple Pie
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Blueberry Pie
Bouillabaisse
Ceramic
Chapaa Fur
Chapaa Masala
Chapaa Meat
Cream of Tomato Soup
Dari Cloves
Dispel Arrow
Fabric
Fine Arrow
Fisherman’s Brew
Garnet
Green Pearl
Grilled Fish
Grilled Meat
Grilled Mushroom
Heat Root
Leather
Loaded Potato Soup
Makeshift Arrow
Pearl
Pickled Carrots
Ramen
Reth’s Bouillabaisse
Sernuk Meat
Silk
Silk Thread
Slowdown Arrow
Spotted Chapaa Tail
Standard Arrow
Steak Dinner
Sushi
Trout Dinner
|Subira
|Yes
|Subira likes any Fireworks, Fish, or Arrow. Some suggestions include:
All Fireworks
All Fish
Congee
Dispel Arrow
Fine Arrow
Fish Stew
Fisherman’s Brew
Grilled Fish
Grilled Meat
Grilled Mushroom
Grilled Oyster
Hearty Vegetable Soup
Loaded Potato Soup
Makeshift Arrow
Onyx
Pearl
Green Pearl
Silver Ore
Slowdown Arrow
Spicy Pepper
Spicy Rice Cakes
Standard Arrow
Steak Dinner
Trout Dinner
|Tamala
|Yes
|Tamala likes rare materials, bugs, fish, and any fertilizer. Some suggestions include:
Any alchemist decor, material, ore, or bar
Amethyst
Ancient Amber Beetle
Apple
Azure Chapaa Tail
Bahari Glowbug
Box of Chocolates
Chapaa Fur
Cloudfish
Elder Sernuk Antlers
Fabric
Fairy Carp
Firebreathing Dragonfly
Giant Goldfish
Golden Glory Bee
Green Pearl
Harvest Boost Fertilizer
Hydrate Pro Fertilizer
Leather
Pearl
Pulsating Triangle
Quality Up Fertilizer
Radiant Sunfish
Sernuk Antlers
Sernuk Hide
Silk Thread
Speedy Gro Fertilizer
Thundering Eel
Weed Block Fertilizer
Willow Lamprey
Zeki’s Flyer
|Tau
|No
|Tau likes anything meat-related and Any Fish. Some suggestions include:
All Fish or red meat
Carrot
Grilled Meat
Sernuk Hide
|Tish
|Yes
|Tish likes shells and flowers. Some suggestions include:
Any decor, flower, material, ore, or bar
Apple
Apple Jam
Apple Pie
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
Celebration Cake
Chapaa Fur
Elder Sernuk Antlers
Fabric
Green Pearl
Heartdrop Lily
Leather
Macaron
Pearl
Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers
Quartz
Sernuk Antlers
Sernuk Hide
Silk
Silk Thread
Treasure Chests
Wagon Wheel
|Zeki
|No
|Zeki lives any fish dishes, Any Fish, and anything with a high value. Some suggestions include:
Albino Eel
Alligator Gar
Bahari Bream
Beluga Sturgeon
Bluefin Tuna
Bouillabaisse
Citrine
Copper Bar
Copper Ore
Fried Catfish Dinner
Gillyfin
Golden Salmon
Green Pearl
Grilled Fish
Iron Bar
Iron Ore
Kilima Greyling
Mudminnow
Pearl
Poke Bowl
Sashimi
Sushi
Scarlet Koi
Silver Bar
Silver Ore
Silvery Minnow
Thundering Eel
Trout Dinner
This list will be updated as new gifts are discovered.
How does gifting work in Palia?
Each week in Palia, you can give every Villager one of their Weekly Wants, which is divided into two categories: Liked and Loved. You can gift them one of their two likes or one of their two loved wants (these have a better chance of increasing your friendship levels).
These liked and loved gifts rotate every week. Some may be from their favorite list, or they may be random gifts. So, while they may love steak dinner and copper one week, they may not want it or accept it the following week.
If you notice one of their Weekly Wants is blank, this means you haven’t learned what they like or love. To find out, you must talk to them or their friends. Once you know what their favorite gifts are, it makes gifting those things to them much more straightforward.
Outside their Weekly Wants, you can give them one favorite gift. So, as long as you gift them something from the lists above, you’ll be on the right track to befriending and romancing them.
In addition to befriending and romancing all the Palia Villagers, most will give you a wallpaper matching their Luna Sign the first time you give them a gift they like. However, those who don’t have a Luna Sign or don’t follow the customs won’t give you one. These Villagers include Einar, Zeki, Tau, Hekla, and Galdurs.
The gifting process can be tricky in Palia. But as long as you give a Villager one of the gifts they like and one of their Weekly Wants, you’ll be able to befriend and romance them in no time.