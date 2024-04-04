Palia Gift Guide: Favorite gifts for all characters

Befriending and romancing Villagers in Palia requires giving them their favorite gifts and one gift they need in their Weekly Wants. While your Villagers’ wants change every week, they generally like the same types of gifts.

That means you can stick to what works when it comes to gifting. Here’s everything you need to know about each Villager’s favorite gifts and how gifting works in Palia.

Palia: All Villager’s Favorite Gifts, listed

Jina is one Villager you can befriend and romance. Image via Singularity Six

In Palia, all 25 Villagers have gifts that they love and prefer. By giving each Villager their favorite gift, you can increase your friendship levels with them, and depending on the Villager, their romantic feelings for you may grow.

Villager Romanceable Favorite Gifts Ashura No Ashura likes any preserves, flowers, and food—cooked meal, pickles, red meat, or forageable. Some suggestions include:

Apple

Apple Jam

Apple Pie

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Blueberry

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Pie

Bouillabaisse

Briar Daisy

Brightshroom

Carrot

Chapaa Masala

Chapaa Meat

Crystal Lake Lotus

Dragon’s Beard Peat

Emerald Carpet Moss

Fish Stew

Fisherman’s Brew

Glass Bulb

Green Pearl

Grilled Fish

Grilled Mushroom

Gold Bar

Hearty Vegetable Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

Macaron

Meaty Stir Fry

Onyx

Pearl

Pickled Potatoes

Pickled Tomatoes

Platinum Bar

Potato

Ramen

Sashimi

Sernuk Meat

Sernuk Noodle Stew

Shell

Silver Bar

Spice Sprouts

Steak Dinner

Sundrop Lily

Sweet Leaf

Tomato

Unopened Oyster

Zeki’s Flyer Auni No Auni likes Any Bug, Any Smoke Bomb, Apple Jam, and Blueberry Jam. Some suggestions include:

All Bugs (there are 40 of them)

Any Insect Ball

Apple Jam

Apple Pie

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Pie

Celebration Cake

Citrine

Gold Bar

Green Pearl

Macaron

Pearl

Platinum Bar

Silver Bar

Sneaky Smoke Bomb

Standard Smoke Bomb

Sticky Smoke Bomb

Supreme Smoke Bomb Badruu No Badru likes any pickles, Crops, and Fertilizers. Some suggestions include:

Acorn

Akwinduu Chapaa

Apple

Apple Jam

Apple Tree Seed

Azure Stonehopper

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Blueberry

Blueberry Bush Seed

Blueberry Jam

Carrot

Cotton Seed

Cream of Tomato Soup

Fisherman’s Brew

Green Pearl

Gold Bar

Grilled Oyster

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Hydrate Pro Fertilizer

Loaded Potato Soup

Macaron

Pearl

Pickled Onion

Platinum Bar

Quality Up Fertilizer

Ramen

Rice

Rosy Bitterling

Sapphire

Silver Bar

Speedy Gro Fertilizer

Steak Dinner

Weed Block Fertilizer

Wheat Seed Caleri No Caleria likes Jams and Pickles. Some suggestions include:

Apple Jam

Aquamarine

Azure Chapaa Tail

Blueberry Jam

Chapaa Fur

Elder Sernuk Antlers

Fabric

Green Pearl

Gold Bar

Leather

Macaron

Pearl

Pickled Onions

Pickled Potatoes

Pickled Tomatoes

Pinecones

Platinum Bar

Sernuk Antlers

Sernuk Hide

Silk Thread

Silver Bar

Sweet Leaf

Spotted Chapaa Tail

Sweet Leaf

Zeki’s Flyer Chayne No Chayne likes Any Gatherables. Some suggestions include:

Any Dragon Decor

Any Jam

Any Pickles

Apple

Apple Jam

Apple Pie

Blueberry

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Pie

Briar Daisy

Brightshroom

Carrot

Coral

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of Tomato Soup

Creamy Carrot Soup

Crystal Lake Lotus

Dragon’s Beard Peat

Emerald Carpet Moss

Green Pearl

Gold Bar

Grilled Mushroom

Heat Root

Loaded Potato Soup

Macaron

Onion

Pearl

Pickled Potatoes

Platinum Bar

Shell

Silk

Silk Thread

Silver Bar

Spice Sprouts

Sundrop Lily

Unopened Oyster

Wild Garlic

Wild Ginger

Wild Green Onion

Zeki’s Flyer Delaila No Delaila likes Any Fruit and Any Vegetable. Some suggestions include:

Any Spice

Apple

Apple Jam

Apple Pie

Blueberry

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Pie

Boy Choy

Carrot

Celebration Cake

Chapaa Meat

Corn

Cotton

Crystal Lake Lotus

Garnet

Green Pearl

Gold Bar

Heat Root

Macaron

Nappa Cabbage

Onion

Pearl

Platinum Bar

Potato

Rice

Sernuk Meat

Silk

Silk Thread

Silver Bar

Spice Sprouts

Sweet Leaf

Wheat Einar Yes Einar likes Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Any Shiny Pebble, and anything fishing-related. Some suggestions include:

All Fish

All Shiny Pebbles

All bars and refines ores

Apple

Bahari Crab

Blueberry

Boy Choy

Box of Chocolates

Carrot

Ceramic

Copper Bar

Copper Ore

Corn

Dragon’s Beard Peat

Emerald Carpet Moss

Green Pearl

Heartdrop Lily

Nappa Cabbage

Onion

Pearl

Potato

Spicy Pepper

Spineshell Crab

Stone Brick

Tomato

unopened Oyster

Vampire Crab Elouisa No Elouisa likes Any Gatherable, Any Bug, and most Fish. Some suggestions include:

All Bugs

Albino Eel

Alligator Gar

Aquamarine

Bahari Bass

Bahari Bream

Bahari Crab

Beluga Sturgeon

Bluefin Tuna

Briar Daisy

Brightshroom

Chapaa Fur

Coral

Crystal Lake Lotus

Emerald Carpet Moss

Fabric

Green pearl

Gold Bar

Heat Root

Leather

Mottled Gobi

Paddlefish

Pearl

Platinum Bar

Scarlet Koi

Silk Thread

Silver Bar

Spice Sprouts

Striped Chapaa Tail

Sundrop Lily

Sweet Leaf

Wagon Wheel

Waterlogged Boot

Wild Garlic

Wild Ginger

Wild Green Onion Eshe No Eshe likes the finer things in life. Some suggestions include:

Akwinduu Chapaa

Apple Pie

Celebration Cake

Chapaa Masala

Chapaa Onigiri

Copper Bar

Gold Bar

Green Pearl

Grilled Oyster

Grilled Oyster

Iron Bar

Palium Bar

Pearl

Poke Bowl

Ruby

Silk

Silk Thread Hassian Yes Hassian likes Any Arrow, Any Fish, Any Fireworks, and anything savory. Some suggestions include:

All Fireworks (There are over 40)

Any cooked meal, fish, bar

Akwinduu Chapaa

Albino Eel

Alligator Gar

Apple

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Bahari Bream

Beluga Sturgeon

Bluefin Tuna

Bouillabaisse

Box of Chocolates

Chapaa Fur

Chapaa Masala

Copper Bar

Crucian Carp

Dispel Arrow

Energized Piranha

Fabric

Fine Arrow

Fisherman’s Brew

Green Pearl

Grilled Oyster

Iron Bar

Leather

Loaded Potato Soup

Makeshift Arrow

Old Bow

Pearl

Platinum Chad

Ramen

Scarlet Koi

Sernuk Antlers

Sernuk Hide

Sernuk Noodle Stew

Silk

Silk Thread

Slowdown Arrow

Standard Arrow

Steak Dinner

Trout Dinner

Veggie Fried Rice

Wheat Seed Hekla No Hekla likes to be with Jina and Seeds. Some suggestions include:

Any ore, bar, or seed.

Acorn

Brightshroom

Green Pearl

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Mountain Morel

Pearl

Pinecone

Silk

Silk Thread Hodari Yes Hodari likes Any Pickles, Seeds, or Fertilizer. Some suggestions include:

Acorn

Akwinduu Chapaa

Apple Pie

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Chapaa Fur

Chapaa Masala

Chapaa Meat

Copper Bar

Copper Ore

Cotton Seed

Cream of Tomato Soup

Creamy Carrot Soup

Fabric

Fisherman’s Brew

Garnet

Gold Ore

Green Pearl

Grilled Oyster

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

heat Root

Hydrate Pro Fertilizer

Heat Root

Iron Ore

Juniper Seed

Leather

Loaded Potato Soup

Meaty Stir Fry

Palium Ore

Pearl

Pickled Onions

Pickled Potatoes

Pickled Tomatoes

Quality Up Fertilizer

Ramen

Sernuk Meat

Silk

Silk Thread

Silver Ore

Speedy Gro Fertilizer

Steak Dinner

Weed Block Fertilizer

Wheat Seed

Zeki’s Flyer Jel Yes Jel likes rare items and fine fabrics. Some suggestions include:

Albino Eel

Alligator Gar

Ancient Amber Beetle

Azure Stonehopper

Bahari Bee

Bahari Bream

Barracuda

Beluga Sturgeon

Bluefin Tuna

Briar Daisy

Chapaa Fur

Crystal Lake Lotus

Elder Sernuk Antlers

Fabric

Garden Leafhopper

Garden Millipede

Garden Snail

Gold Bar

Heartdrop Lily

Kilima Catfish

Leather

Lunar Fairy Moth

Mottled Gobi

Painted Perch

Platinum Bar

Proudhorned Stag Beetle

Scarlet Koi

Scintillating Centipede

Sernuk Hide

Silk

Silk Thread

Silver Bar

Smallmouth Bass

Spotted Chapaa Tail

Stalking Catfish

Striped Chapaa Tail

Sundrop Lily Jina Yes Kenli likes anything Chapaa-related, Any Cropy, and Any Fertilizer. Some suggestions include:

Apple Jam

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Brightshroom

Blueberry Jam

Box of Chocolates

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Emerald

Gold Bar

Green Pearl

Grilled Mushroom

Mountain Morel

Mushroom Quiche

Pearl

Pickled Potatoes

Platinum Bar

Silver Bar

Zeki’s Flyer Kenli No Kenli likes anything Chapaa-related, Any Crop, and Any Fertilizer. Some suggestions include:

Any cooked meal, flower, or bar.

Apple

Apple Jam

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Blueberry Jam

Briar Daisy

Carrot

Copper Bar

Crystal Lake Lotus

Green Pearl

Grilled Meat

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Hydrate Pro Fertilizer

Jasper

Meaty Stir Fry

Pearl

Pulsating Triangle

Quality Up Fertilizer

Ramen

Speedy Gro Fertilizer

Steak Dinner

Sundrop Lily

Tomato

Weed Block Fertilizer Kenyatta Yes Kenyatta loved Any Fireworks, Any Antlerts, and Any Arrow. Some suggestions include:

All Fireworks

Akwinduu Chapaa

Albino Eel

Amethyst

Apple Pie

Blueberry

Blueberry Jam

Bouillabaisse

Box of Chocolates

Briar Daisy

Brushtail Dragonfly

Celebration Cake

Chapaa Fur

Chapaa Masala

Dispel Arrow

Fabric

Fine Arrow

Firebreathing Dragonfly

Fisherman’s Brew

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Heartdrop Lily

Inky Dragonfly

Jewelwing Dragonfly

Knapweed

Leather

Love Note

Makeshift Arrow

Meaty Stir Fry

Pearl

Ramen

Sernuk Hide

Sernuk Noodle Stew

Silk

Silk Thread

Slowdown Arrow

Standard Arrow

Veggie Fried Rice

Zeki’s Flyer Nai’o Yes Nai’o likes Arrows, Fireworks, Seeds, and Crops. Some suggestions include:

All Fireworks

Any material, all bar, decor, seed, or crop

Acorn

Apple

Apple Jam

Blueberry

Blueberry Jam

Box of Chocolates

Carrot

Chapaa Fur

Chapaa Meat

Fabric

Green Pearl

Grilled Oyster

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Heartdrop Lily

Heartwood Plank

Heat Root

Hydrate Pro Fertilizer

Leather

Love Note

Makeshift Arrow

Pearl

Pickled Tomatoes

Potato

Sashimi

Sernuk Antlers

Sernuk Hide

Sernuk Meat

Silk

Silk Thread

Standard Arrow

Sticky Smoke Bomb

Trout Dinner

Wild Garlic

Zeki’s Flyer Najuma No Najuma likes Any Fertilizer, Fireworks, and most types of fish. Some suggestions include:

All Fireworks

Any Bar

Albino Eel

Alligator Gar

Bahari Bream

Bahari Pike

Bat Ray

Beluga Sturgeon

Bluefin Tuna

Copper Ore

Coral

Cream of Tomato Soup

Crucian Carp

Firebreathing Dragonfly

Gillyfin

Gold Ore

Green Pearl

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Hydrate Gro Fertilizer

Honey Loach

Mottled Gobi

Mudminnow

Oily Anchovy

Palium Ore

Pearl

Quality Up Fertilizer

Quartz

Sardine

Scarlet Koi

Shell

Silver Ore

Speedy Gro Fertilizer

Stuffed Tomatoes

Tomato

Unopened Oyster

Weed Block Fertilizer Reth Yes Reth likes any type of fish. Some suggestions include:

Akwinduu Chapaa

Albino Eel

Alligator Gar

Apple

Apple Jam

Apple Pie

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Bahari Bass

Bahari Bream

Bahari Crab

Beluga Sturgeon

Blueberry Jam

Bluefin Tuna

Cantankerous Koi

Carrot

Chapaa Meat

Citrine

Crucian Carp

Fisherman’s Brew

Gold Bar

Green Pearl

Grilled Mushroom

Hearty Vegetable Soup

Heat Root

Knapweed

Loaded Potato Soup

Meaty Stir Fry

Onion

Palian Onion Soup

Pearl

Pickled Tomatoes

Platinum Bar

Potato

Ramen

Sashimi

Scarlet Koi

Sernuk Meat

Silver Bar

Smallmouth Bass

Spice Sprouts

Spineshell Crab

Steak Dinner

Tomato

Unopened Oyster

Vampire Crab

Wild Garlic Sifuu No Sifuu likes Any Fireworks, sweet meals, and Any type of Arrow. Some suggestions include:

All Fireworks

Any ore or bar

Akwinduu Chapaa

Apple Pie

Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms

Blueberry Pie

Bouillabaisse

Ceramic

Chapaa Fur

Chapaa Masala

Chapaa Meat

Cream of Tomato Soup

Dari Cloves

Dispel Arrow

Fabric

Fine Arrow

Fisherman’s Brew

Garnet

Green Pearl

Grilled Fish

Grilled Meat

Grilled Mushroom

Heat Root

Leather

Loaded Potato Soup

Makeshift Arrow

Pearl

Pickled Carrots

Ramen

Reth’s Bouillabaisse

Sernuk Meat

Silk

Silk Thread

Slowdown Arrow

Spotted Chapaa Tail

Standard Arrow

Steak Dinner

Sushi

Trout Dinner Subira Yes Subira likes any Fireworks, Fish, or Arrow. Some suggestions include:

All Fireworks

All Fish

Congee

Dispel Arrow

Fine Arrow

Fish Stew

Fisherman’s Brew

Grilled Fish

Grilled Meat

Grilled Mushroom

Grilled Oyster

Hearty Vegetable Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

Makeshift Arrow

Onyx

Pearl

Green Pearl

Silver Ore

Slowdown Arrow

Spicy Pepper

Spicy Rice Cakes

Standard Arrow

Steak Dinner

Trout Dinner Tamala Yes Tamala likes rare materials, bugs, fish, and any fertilizer. Some suggestions include:

Any alchemist decor, material, ore, or bar

Amethyst

Ancient Amber Beetle

Apple

Azure Chapaa Tail

Bahari Glowbug

Box of Chocolates

Chapaa Fur

Cloudfish

Elder Sernuk Antlers

Fabric

Fairy Carp

Firebreathing Dragonfly

Giant Goldfish

Golden Glory Bee

Green Pearl

Harvest Boost Fertilizer

Hydrate Pro Fertilizer

Leather

Pearl

Pulsating Triangle

Quality Up Fertilizer

Radiant Sunfish

Sernuk Antlers

Sernuk Hide

Silk Thread

Speedy Gro Fertilizer

Thundering Eel

Weed Block Fertilizer

Willow Lamprey

Zeki’s Flyer Tau No Tau likes anything meat-related and Any Fish. Some suggestions include:

All Fish or red meat

Carrot

Grilled Meat

Sernuk Hide Tish Yes Tish likes shells and flowers. Some suggestions include:

Any decor, flower, material, ore, or bar

Apple

Apple Jam

Apple Pie

Blueberry

Blueberry Jam

Celebration Cake

Chapaa Fur

Elder Sernuk Antlers

Fabric

Green Pearl

Heartdrop Lily

Leather

Macaron

Pearl

Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers

Quartz

Sernuk Antlers

Sernuk Hide

Silk

Silk Thread

Treasure Chests

Wagon Wheel Zeki No Zeki lives any fish dishes, Any Fish, and anything with a high value. Some suggestions include:

Albino Eel

Alligator Gar

Bahari Bream

Beluga Sturgeon

Bluefin Tuna

Bouillabaisse

Citrine

Copper Bar

Copper Ore

Fried Catfish Dinner

Gillyfin

Golden Salmon

Green Pearl

Grilled Fish

Iron Bar

Iron Ore

Kilima Greyling

Mudminnow

Pearl

Poke Bowl

Sashimi

Sushi

Scarlet Koi

Silver Bar

Silver Ore

Silvery Minnow

Thundering Eel

Trout Dinner

This list will be updated as new gifts are discovered.

How does gifting work in Palia?

Each week in Palia, you can give every Villager one of their Weekly Wants, which is divided into two categories: Liked and Loved. You can gift them one of their two likes or one of their two loved wants (these have a better chance of increasing your friendship levels).

Tip: These liked and loved gifts rotate every week. Some may be from their favorite list, or they may be random gifts. So, while they may love steak dinner and copper one week, they may not want it or accept it the following week.

If you notice one of their Weekly Wants is blank, this means you haven’t learned what they like or love. To find out, you must talk to them or their friends. Once you know what their favorite gifts are, it makes gifting those things to them much more straightforward.

Outside their Weekly Wants, you can give them one favorite gift. So, as long as you gift them something from the lists above, you’ll be on the right track to befriending and romancing them.

In addition to befriending and romancing all the Palia Villagers, most will give you a wallpaper matching their Luna Sign the first time you give them a gift they like. However, those who don’t have a Luna Sign or don’t follow the customs won’t give you one. These Villagers include Einar, Zeki, Tau, Hekla, and Galdurs.

The gifting process can be tricky in Palia. But as long as you give a Villager one of the gifts they like and one of their Weekly Wants, you’ll be able to befriend and romance them in no time.

