Paid DLC for Mario Kart 8: Deluxe featuring returning courses revealed in Nintendo Direct

Fans of the Mario Kart series won’t have to wait long to satisfy their hunger for racing with the characters of the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond.

In today’s Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Mario Kart 8: Deluxe will be receiving paid DLC courses throughout 2022 and 2023. They will be a part of the purchasable Booster Course Pass for $25, which will include six waves of 12 cups and a total of 48 courses new to the game. The Booster Course Pass will also be available for free to subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

The courses included within the DLC pass hail from throughout the Mario Kart series, including the recently released mobile title Mario Kart: Tour. Some of these courses are fan-favorites from the series, such as Coconut Mall from Mario Kart: Wii, Paris Promenade from Mario Kart: Tour, and Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64.

A single purchase of the Booster Course Pass will give players access to all of the courses as they are released over time. Each batch of courses will be released in two cups at a time, meaning eight courses will be available for each drop. Wave One of the courses will be released on March 18 and is currently available to pre-order via the Nintendo eShop.

The Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8: Deluxe will release a total of 48 courses into 12 different cups throughout the rest of this year and into 2023. It is unlikely that this DLC will also include new characters and vehicles, as its focus is bringing more variety in maps for players.