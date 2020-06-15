Overwatch’s Mei added to Heroes of the Storm roster

Blizzard’s MOBA Heroes of the Storm is getting a playable character from Overwatch once again, with Mei becoming the ninth hero from the first-person-shooter title to join the HotS roster.

As Heroes of the Storm’s newest tank, Mei’s abilities and playstyle similarly resemble her characteristics in Overwatch. Her signature ultimate, Blizzard, now serves as her W ability, while her Ice Wall (R2) can be used as one of her powerful Heroic Abilities. Her kit is full of crowd-controlling tools to slow down enemies and even roll them away.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Basic Abilities

Snow Blind (Q)

“Throw a snowball that hits all enemies in an area. Enemies hit take 70 damage, are Slowed by 35%, and are Blinded for 1.5 seconds.”

Cost: 35 Mana

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Blizzard (W)

“Command Snowball to create a blizzard at the target location for 2 seconds. Enemies within the blizzard take 13 damage every .25 seconds and are Slowed by 7%, stacking up to 35%. When the blizzard ends, enemies within its area take an additional 75 damage and are stunned for 1.25 seconds.”

Cost: 70 Mana

Cooldown: 14 seconds

Icing (E)

“Slide quickly in the targeted direction. When this effect ends, enemies near Mei are knocked back, take 52 damage, and are Slowed by 80%, rapidly decaying over 1.5 seconds.”

Cost: 70 Mana

Cooldown: 14 seconds

Trait

Cryo-Freeze (D)

“Mei encases herself in ice, gaining a rapidly decaying Shield that absorbs up to 1104 damage. While active, this Shield grants Unstoppable and restores up to 35% maximum Health.”

Cooldown: 40 seconds

Heroic Abilities

Avalanche (R1)

“After .5 seconds, roll a massive snowball that consumes enemy Heroes in its path. At the end of its path, the snowball crumbles, releasing the consumed Heroes, dealing 220 damage and stunning them for .5 per Hero consumed.”

Cost: 70 Mana

Cooldown: 65 seconds

Ice Wall (R2)

“After a .75 second delay, create an impassible wall that traps enemy Heroes hit for 2.5 seconds. When the wall expires, trapped Heroes are slowed by 75% decaying over 3 seconds.”

Cost: 60 Mana

Cooldown: 90 seconds

Mei releases with Heroes of the Storm’s Nexomania II event, which begins on the week of June 23.