Outriders, Age of Empires IV, and other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass holders can expect several new titles this month. They’ll be able to enjoy instant access to Into the Pit on all platforms and Outriders on PC.

Xbox Game Pass is an excellent subscription service that allows players to enjoy dozens of games without committing to their full price. The available games constantly rotate, allowing players to try titles and play them as much as they want.

More games coming soon to @XboxGamePass, @XboxGamePassPC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. See the full list and dates they'll be added here: https://t.co/WNhpl9oDdk — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) October 19, 2021

The Game Pass is receiving several new titles in October, starting with Into the Pit and Outriders. Into the Pit is a “fast-paced retro-FPS” that’s now available on Cloud, Console, and PC. Outriders is also now available on PC, giving a wider range of players access to the exciting title.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, Echo Generation, and Everspace 2 will be available on Oct. 22. FighterZ will be available on console while Echo Generation will be playable on all Game Pass platforms. Everspace 2 will only be available as a game preview.

Another six games will be available on Oct. 28: Age of Empires IV (PC), Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (console and PC), Backbone (console), Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (all platforms), Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (all platforms), and The Forgotten City (all platforms).

The addition of new games also means a few games are leaving the Game Pass. Carto, Celeste, Comanche, Eastshade, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Knights & Bikes, and Unruly Heroes will be removed on Oct. 31.

Players with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can enjoy a few perks, too. The Back 4 Blood: Battle-Hardened Bundle, Fallout 76 Survival Bundle, Eternal Return: Ultimate Bundle, and The Cabin in the Woods free movie rental are available as claimable perks this week.