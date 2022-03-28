One Piece Odyssey RPG revealed, features original story and character designs by Eiichiro Oda

One Piece is trying to tackle an RPG with a slightly different approach.

One Piece remains one of the biggest media franchises on the planet, and Bandai Namco is making another attempt to turn the popular manga and anime into a modern video game with the RPG One Piece Odyssey.

The game, which is being developed by ILCA and published by Bandai, is set to release later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Odyssey will include an original story written by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, along with several characters and creatures created specifically for the game. This is not the first time he has worked on a game or other media release for the series. Motoi Sakuraba, of Tales and Dark Souls fame, is also composing the game’s soundtrack.

According to Bandai, this game has been in development for several years as an RPG focusing on unique elements of adventure that will allow fans to “truly touch the world of One Piece.” Oda himself added that he feels like he designed the characters and creatures more than three years ago.

The developers at ILCA most recently worked on Pokémon Brilliant DIamond and Shining Pearl but were previously best known as a support studio on several games like Yakuza 0, Dragon Quest XI, NieR: Automata, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

Along with a heavy emphasis on the game being an RPG, Bandai is saying the game will approach “quests and dungeons all with an authentic One Piece twist.”

The story itself is centered around the Straw Hat pirates being swallowed by a huge storm and washing up on a mysterious island separated from each other. Players will scout out the nature-filled location as Monkey D. Luffy and work to reunite the crew, who are all playable during the adventure.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed, as the last several attempts from Bandai and its chosen developers to create console-level One Piece videogames have been met with mixed responses. This includes the series’ most recent non-Koei Tecmo-developed release in 2019, One Piece: World Seeker.