One of the most popular board games ever made is coming to PlayStation

PlayStation is sometimes left out of the loop for new releases. But it came as a shock when the digital edition of one of the most popular board games came out everywhere except PS4 and PS5. Thankfully, a remedy is here—a PlayStation port for Wingspan is coming soon.

The award-winning board game features dozens of bird cards placed in rows with others that players collect throughout the game. Each round, the birds trigger to generate their respective player’s resources in a race to collect as many points as possible. The birds gain additional effects when placed in habitats they like or with like-minded mallards that bring them synergies. Lauded for its cozy style but occasionally criticized for its somewhat complicated bookkeeping, Wingspan was a shoo-in for a digital edition to capitalize on its rampant success—and maybe help make point collection less tedious.

Keep your ducks in a row. Image via Monster Couch and Stonemaier Games

And it got one. An initial launch window of September 2020 put Wingspan Digital Edition on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and mobile devices. But it doesn’t take an eagle eye to notice an omission on that list. That’s right; PlayStation didn’t make the cut in 2020, leaving the console with an unfortunate lack of bird-watching board game adaptations for nearly three years. However, recently, Monster Couch unveiled that the digital edition will be coming to the PS4 and PS5.

The trailer was brief, featuring the basic gameplay we’ve seen since the 2020 version. A release date wasn’t included in the trailer. But we expect a premium edition with various regional expansions—Oceania and European—when the birds fly closer to their destination. Keep an eye out, PlayStation users: this is one board game adaptation you don’t want to miss.

