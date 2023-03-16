One of Sony’s most iconic exclusives is free with PlayStation Plus this month

If you’re a gaming enthusiast, you know purchasing individual games can add up after a while, especially with multiple games launching on each platform every month. This is why programs like PlayStation Plus can be great, as the introductory tier is relatively low in cost, and players have access to an extensive catalog.

And new games are added to the games catalog every month for players to try. This allows people to play games they’ve been waiting for or try ones that may be outside of their typical genre without committing to purchasing a pricey game.

PlayStation has revealed the next catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, which will become available on March 21. Although Tchia, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Immortals Fenyx Rising are fantastic additions, the most exciting game on the list is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, an iconic PlayStation exclusive.

Announcing the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for March, which includes:



➕ Tchia

➕ Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

➕ Ghostwire Tokyo

➕ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

➕ Immortals Fenyx Rising



…and many more. The full lineup: https://t.co/cgFSSiPVbV pic.twitter.com/9JyWFFw32o — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 15, 2023

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is an exciting piece of cinematic storytelling featuring charismatic thieves Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, who lead you on a journey to discover lost history, lore, and thrilling adventures.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered with enhanced visuals and improved framerates. But it still has the same humor and thrilling fights.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member and love adventure games, great boss battles, and diverse and funny characters, or if you want to be the next Indiana Jones, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection might be worth trying.