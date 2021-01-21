Nintendo to host North America Open for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo is ready to let loose with its next North America Open event, this time featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The Mario Kart NA Open will run from Jan. 29 to 31 and is open to players in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Rev up your engines and prepare for the first tournament of the year! The #MarioKart NA Open January 2021 tournament is live from 1/29 – 1/31 and the top 8 players each day will win 2,500 Gold Points. Ready to race? https://t.co/aJOZxRO0wZ pic.twitter.com/bSMpki3WzG — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 21, 2021

To compete, players must be at least 13 years old, 18 or older in Mexico, have access to a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a Switch Online membership, and “high-speed” internet. There’s no purchase necessary for anyone who decides they want to enter.

To register, players simply need to join the specified Online Play Tournament in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online menus and compete in matches during the scheduled times each day, 2pm to 8pm CT. There will be codes listed for each day, which players will need to enter in the “Search by Code” area of the Tournaments page.

Here are all three codes for the event:

Tournament day one (Jan. 29): 4550-3387-8059

Tournament day two (Jan. 30): 0904-9852-8811

Tournament day three (Jan. 31): 2310-9159-8891

There will be eight winners named each day, 24 in total for the event. Each will be rewarded with 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points, worth about $25, to use in the Nintendo eShop.

The rules have also been released, limiting players to 24 races per tournament day. Any ties will simply be decided by defaulting to the player who got to that specific placement first.

Here’s the full list of structure details.

Mode: 150cc Race

Teams: No Teams

Items: Normal Items

COM: Normal COM

Vehicles: All Vehicles

Smart Steering: No Smart Steering

Frequency: Fixed Period

Race Count: 24 Races

Group Shuffling: Every 4th Match

Player Rating: Any Rating

Public/Private: Code Required

There’s no information yet on if the event will be broadcast with commentary on any of the official Nintendo channels. But considering that the Splatoon 2 NA Open wasn’t streamed because of protests surrounding Super Smash Bros. Melee, it’s unlikely to get any stream time.

You can learn more about the event on the official Nintendo website or view the rules on the event’s page.