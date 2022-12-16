Nintendo Switch Online adds 4 new titles to the SEGA Genesis library

There’s even something that will make you take a break from Tetris 99.

The weekend just got a lot more fun for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users, with four new additions to the SEGA Genesis console library.

According to a video posted by Nintendo on YouTube, the list includes two beat ‘em up titles, a fighting game and a puzzle that finally allows you to take a break from Tetris 99.

Starting today, players with access to the premium tier of the subscription service can enjoy Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter 2 on their virtual consoles.

Alien Storm and Golden Axe II, originally released in 1990 and 1991, respectively, are both beat ‘em up games. The first, an arcade shooter, takes players on a quest to save the Earth from alien invaders—you command a special forces team that is called “Alien Busters.” The second is a sequel to 1989’s Golden Axe, a side-scroller set in a fantasy world, and tasks players with defeating an evil clan to reclaim the eponymous axe.

The match-three classic Columns, released in 1990, and the fighting game Virtua Fighter 2, released in 1994, are the most appealing to casual players. Columns was inspired by the success of Tetris and adds to the options of puzzles available with Nintendo’s online service. Virtua Fighter 2, a sequel to 1993’s Virtua Fighter, is set in a fighting tournament. It was critically acclaimed and technologically groundbreaking when it came out.

Those who got to play these games decades ago will be nostalgic to relive the experience, but in case you never had the chance before, you can also find a lot of fun playing them for the first time.