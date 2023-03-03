Nintendo is bringing a classic Metroid title to its Game Boy Advance virtual console

All Metroid games will now be available to Switch.

Another Game Boy Advance title will be making its way to Nintendo Switch Online. This time, it’ll be Metroid Fusion which is being added to the Virtual Console.

Announced the news through an official press release, the fourth game from the renowned Metroid franchise of games will be available to access for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers beginning March 8. It will be part of the Game Boy Advance library for the service.

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner…



Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

Originally released in 2022, Metroid Fusion allows players to take control of its protagonist, Samus Aran, and is the prequel to 2021’s highly-regarded Switch game, Metroid Dread.

“In Metroid Fusion, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite while exploring the mysterious planet SR388. This organism is not only deadly, but it can mimic the abilities of any creature it infects – including Samus herself,” the official press release reads. “Saved from the brink thanks to an infusion of Metroid DNA, the X parasite’s only natural predator, she soon discovers that the parasite has spread to the research station orbiting SR388. Weakened and out of options, Samus must do whatever it takes to destroy the X threat before it’s too late.”

In the game, players may enjoy the classic side-scrolling gameplay trademark of the Metroid games while doing a bunch of missions. This includes collecting power-ups, fighting off enemies, and “uncovering a multitude of secrets and experiences the adventure that links Super Metroid™ to Metroid Dread.”

With Metroid Fusion coming to Nintendo Switch Online, all of the Metroid games so far will now be available in the service.