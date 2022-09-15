Ni No Kuni Remastered available today on Game Pass

Level-5’s popular classic Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is now available on the Xbox Game Pass along with an upcoming 2023 sequel titled Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch was first released in November 2011 in Japan and in January 2013 in Western regions for the PlayStation 3. Upon its release, the Level-5 developed game became one of the best-selling PlayStation 3 games, with over 1.1 million copies sold. Now, the classic game is being revived after it was recently revealed that Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, has been remastered and is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One through the Xbox Game Pass.

The official trailer reveals featured the game with updated visuals and graphics as viewers were nostalgic for the classic game in a new light. Those who have never played Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch will be gifted with the experience to venture into the world as Oliver, a young boy set on finding a way to revive his deceased mother. There, players will navigate the world as they battle against enemies using magic abilities and creatures known as “familiars” throughout Oliver’s journey.

By the end, it was also revealed that this Remastered version of Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, would then be followed up by a sequel to the hit game titled Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom. That upcoming sequel will be released sometime in 2023, though, nothing else was revealed about the game.

The announcement was first revealed during the Tokyo Games Show 2022 Xbox Livestream where several other games were revealed during the day one live stream on Sept. 15. The 2022 Tokyo Game Show will return tomorrow where announcements will continue until Sept. 18, 2022 when it all comes to an end. The full schedule for Tokyo Game Show can be found here.